Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai On 'Stupid Rumour' That She'll Get Married On The Show

Rashami Desai is dating Arhaan Khan (courtesy imrashamidesai)

Highlights "This is a very stupid rumour," said Rashami "I really want to know who is spreading these rumours," she added "I don't understand why someone would do this," said Rashami

TV actress Rashami Desai, who joined Bigg Boss 13 as a celebrity contestant on Sunday's blockbuster premiere, addressed rumours that she has plans to get married in the Bigg Boss 13 house, reported news agency IANS. Rashami Desai, who is dating actor-model Arhaan Khan, responded like this: "I really want to know who is spreading these rumours," IANS quoted Rashami as saying. Refuting such speculation as "stupid", the 33-year-old actress added: "I am a mature woman and I know how to take decisions. I don't understand why someone would do this. This is a very stupid rumour." Rashami also told IANS that she will be happy to make the wedding announcement as and when it happens: "It is (marriage) such a beautiful thing. If I get married, I will let people know about it in a beautiful way. I won't be committing a crime." Rashami Desai was previously married to her Uttaran co-star Nandish Sandhu. They divorced in 2015.

About joining Bigg Boss 13, Rashami told IANS that she's having mixed feelings: "I have a mixed feeling. I am a little nervous, a little bit scared and at the same time excited" and added that she's certain that the Bigg Boss 13 journey is not going to be an easy one: "It is not going to be easy but I think it will be an interesting journey. Everyone who has been there says if you are on this show, you learn to handle your mood swings, your feelings. I feel that is an amazing thing. It makes you a stronger person," she said.

Rashami, who isn't sure if she'll make many friends in the Bigg Boss house, is however looking forward to meeting show host Salman Khan every week: "I am very happy and excited about meeting Salman Khan, though the sad part is I will have to wait till the weekend for him to come on the show," she told IANS.

About her work commitments, Rashami added that she has not signed nay new project as Bigg Boss 13 is her complete priority right now: "I have not taken up any work commitments because I have no idea when I will come out of the house. Even if I come out as a winner, I would need a little time for myself. Once I am out, there will be a lot of media activity. Only after that, I will get back to work."

Bigg Boss 13 took off on Sunday with a grand premiere and will have its "first finale" in a month.

(With IANS inputs)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.