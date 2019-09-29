Bigg Boss 13: From Rashami Desai To Siddharth Shukla, A Look At The Probable Contestants

Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla might make it into the house this season.

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere at 9 pm on Colors TV tonight. Just like us, we know that you all are also excited to know who will make it into the house this season. While the official list of contestants will be announced on the reality show tonight, we have brought you the list of probable contestants of Bigg Boss 13. It's reported that this time, the Bigg Boss house will have popular TV faces along with a Bollywood actress, a music composer, a news anchor and a singer. Television actress Rashami Desai, who became a household name after her breakthrough role as Tapasya in Uttaran, might be one of the celebrity contestants. She's also known for her roles in shows like Dil Se Dil Tak and Ishq Ka Rang Safed.

Accompanying Rashami in the Bigg Boss house might be her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Siddharth Shukla. Siddharth, who has appeared on TV soap Balika Vadhu and reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, made his Bollywood debut with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Other than these two, the probable list of contestants also includes Koena Mitra, who is known for films such as Musafir and Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, TV actresses Dalljiet Kaur, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Aarti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Punjabi actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill, news anchor Shefali Bagga, music composer Abu Malik, model Asim Riaz, TV star Paras Chhabra and Tara From Satara actor Ashwini Koul.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 13 will be aired on the weekdays at 10:30 pm on Colors TV. Don't miss the premiere tonight!

