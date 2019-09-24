Bigg Boss 13: If Salman Khan Were To Participate, Here's What Would Happen

Salman Khan at the launch event of Bigg Boss 13 in Mumbai.

Salman Khan, who has hosted nine out of 12 seasons of celebrity reality show Bigg Boss (and he's returning to host for the 10th time), says if he were a contestant on the show, it would be 'cakewalk for him.' As per the format of the show, celebrities are locked in a spacious home for weeks during which they are expected to handle the household chores and complete twisted tasks set by the omniscient Bigg Boss. During the launch of Bigg Boss 13 in Mumbai, Salman Khan was asked what if he were a contestant on the show? Salman Khan, 53, replied: "I will survive. For me, it would be a cakewalk inside the house."

At the press conference, Salman Khan also talked about the new short format of the show and also about the new location of Bigg Boss' house (shifted from Lonavala to Filmcity), about which Salman Khan isn't exactly thrilled. He explained that though the travelling is less as per distance but time-wise it won't help. "From here to Lonavala it takes anything between one hour fifteen minutes and two hours. From Galaxy (Salman's residence) to Filmcity, in bad traffic, it takes a good two-and-a-half to three hours, sometimes even more," he said.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 is reportedly the shortest season so far ending in only four weeks. "In a month's time, they (the contestants) have a finale. So, you are competing for the finale right within four weeks, and then two weeks after that there are twists and turns, and then it is time for the main finale," said Salman Khan.

In addition, this season, Bigg Boss will only host celebrities. In the last three seasons non-celebs were also in the running for the winner's title. Bigg Boss 13 is set to air on television starting September 29.

(With inputs from IANS)

