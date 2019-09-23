Bigg Boss 13: Inside Pics Of The Vibrant Sets Of Salman Khan's Show. Here's What Makes It Unique

The makers of Bigg Boss 13 shared glimpses of the house (courtesy ColorsTV)

Highlights 'Bigg Boss 13' will begin on September 29 "This time the set is young and colourful," said art director Omung Kumar "'Welcome to Bigg Boss Museum' is this year's theme," he added

Salman Khan launched Bigg Boss 13 with a blockbuster event on Monday evening and joining him on stage were actress Ameesha Patel along with TV stars Arjun Bijlani and Pooja Bannerjee. Meanwhile, the makers of the popular reality show also offered glimpses of the vibrant interiors of the Bigg Boss 13 house. This year, Team Bigg Boss have moved out of Lonavala and new sets have been created in Mumbai's Goregaon Film City. In pictures shared on Bigg Boss's official Facebook, it can be seen that the garden area is adorned with the letters 'BB' as gigantic decor pieces while once you step into the sitting area, the house has a kitsch and cosy vibe to it. The dining area is adjacent to the bedroom space and is done up with bright walls and multi-coloured chairs.

Meanwhile, what makes the Bigg Boss 13 house special and unique this year is art director Omung Kumar's attempt to reduce plastic usage while creating the sets: "Basically, because of pollution, we have tried to avoid plastic as much as possible. Instead, we have used fibre, POP etc. Even though plastic and thermocol were easier, simpler, lighter and cheaper, but then as an Indian citizen, we have to think about these concerns. So, we have started reducing the use of plastic even though it leads to a higher cost. So, we are reversing to the times when plastic was not used. That's why we are using POP and fibre, which are long-lasting. We are not just disposing off and throwing stuff. So, we are changing ourselves and hope people will follow us," news agency IANS quoted him as saying.

Omung Kumar said this year's theme for the interiors of the Bigg Boss 13 is a quirky one: "This time the set is very young and colourful. Generally, we have a theme, like we have done underwater, trees and beach in the past. This time I wanted to make it young and vibrant, keeping in mind the country's youth. This time, while designing the set we created so many colourful installations that we decided to call it a museum. Welcome to Bigg Boss Museum is this year's theme. The participant is also a character of the museum."

The Bigg Boss 13 house is also bigger than the previous sets: "This one is bigger than there. It is 18500 sq ft area. It is bigger than what Lonavala was," said Omung Kumar.

The Bigg Boss 13 house comes with 93 cameras that will track the contestants' each and every move. The bedroom houses 14 beds, with some being double beds, one triple bed and a single bed in the corner, reported IANS.

Bigg Boss 13 will reach its finale in a month and that this season could exclusively feature celebrity guests. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 13 will begin on September 29.

(With IANS inputs)

