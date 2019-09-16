Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Salman Khan Turns Chef, Promises To Serve 'Mad Manoranjan'

Salman Khan in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: colorstv)

Hey folks! A new promo video of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 released on Sunday night and it is full of flavor (literally). In the video, the show's host Salman Khan can be seen dressed in the gear of a chef - a white jacket as he takes over the kitchen and prepares khichdi and raita. Salman Khan, who promises to serve "mad manoranjan" in this season of Bigg Boss, says this in the Bigg Boss 13 promo: "Is baar jab satke hue sitare parosenge mad manoranjan, toh sab karna padega da dana dan dan, kyunki chaar hafton mein ayegi finale ki baari, lekin season ka swaad fir bhi rahega janhit mein jaari. Hum paka rahe hain khichdi aur raita.."

The caption on the video shared by Colors TV's official Instagram page read, "Bigg Boss 13aa gaya hai parosne mad manoranjan. Dekhna na bhoole, first day first show with Salman Khan, starting September 29, 9 PM and Mon-Fri,10:30 PM."

Check out the viral video here:

The makers of Bigg Boss 13 have been sharing interesting promo videos. In the first video, Salman narrates a riddle from inside a moving train, as he urges fans to not miss the Bigg Boss 13 express. ICYMI, take a look at the video here:

As of now, no official announcement has been made regarding this year's contestants. However, the names of Zareen Khan, Mugdha Godse, Aditya Narayan, Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have surfaced in reports as probable contestants of this season.

According to news agency IANS, Team Bigg Boss 13 will move out of Lonavala for new sets in a new location. Besides season 5, all other seasons of Bigg Boss were shot in Lonavala.

