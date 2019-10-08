Bigg Boss 13 Preview, October 8: Rashami Desai And Devoleena Bhattacharjee Will Get Offended By Siddharth Shukla's Tantrum

Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Rashami and Devoleena in a still from the house.

Highlights Siddharth Shukla will criticize the size of rotis Devoleena will tell everyone to not interfere in her duties Bigg Boss will introduce a new task in the house

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13, TV actresses Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be seen arguing with Siddharth Shukla about the size of the rotis being made in the house. They will get offended Siddharth Shukla's continuous tantrum and will make it clear to everyone that no one should interfere in their duties. Siddharth and singer-actress Shehnaaz Gill will team up to speak up about the usage of aata whereas Paras Chhabra and Dalljiet Kaur will try to sort out the debate on consumption of roti and chawal. The debate over ration will not end here as the housemates will be seen fighting and arguing about kitchen duties, which will create unrest in the Bigg Boss house.

For those who don't know, Bigg Boss had assigned duties right from the first day and the housemates had to comply. However, in today's episode, Devoleena, who is in-charge of making breakfast, will get upset over other contestants' behavior towards her. She's laid a strict rule about having breakfast together but nobody seems to be following that. This will irk her and she will burst out at them.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss will announce the second task called 'Rani No 1.' The entire house will be turned into a kingdom, where Bigg Boss will be the king and the ladies of the house will be his queens. All the queens will be locked up in a dungeon near the garden area surrounded by pots with names of each queen written on it. The boys of the house will be the guards and at the sound of, drumroll, they will have to aim to grab the key hung in the garden area. Whoever reaches first, will get a chance to open the gate and pull out a queen from the dungeon. While doing so, the queen has to pick a pot of her opponent, who she thinks is not best suited to be the queen and throw it in the pool giving a valid reason for her decision.

The new task will call for new strategies and discussions and it will be interesting to see who will be the new queen of the Bigg Boss house.

