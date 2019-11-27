Bigg Boss 13: Aarti Singh, Having A Tough Time On The Show, Gets A Special Message From Brother Krushna Abhishek

Krushna Abhishek with Aarti Singh. (Image courtesy: krushna30)

Aarti Singh might not share very cordial relations with the contestants on the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13, in which she is a participant currently, but what she does have, is the support of her fans and family. The 34-year-old actress, who is having a tough time dealing with her fellow contestants on the show, was seen breaking down in a recent episode. On Wednesday, renowned comedian Krushna Abhishek posted a lovely picture of himself, featuring his sister Aarti, on Instagram and asked his fans to extend their support to her. In his post, Krushna wrote: "This time I am really sad and unhappy to see you crying and panicking in the Bigg Boss house. Really want to come in and see you. It's been really long. Guys please support Aarti. Need your support and blessings."

Take a look at Krushna Abhishek's post here:

Meanwhile, Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah also cheered for Aarti on Instagram. She wrote: "If I could only go inside and teach all these contestants what a strong game play meant and how important loyalty actually is. All this talk about being confused is crap. Love you."

Check out Kashmera Shah's post here:

Aarti Singh, who is often labelled as "confused" by her fellow contestants on Bigg Boss 13, shared a good rapport with Siddharth Shukla during initial days. However, their equation changed after the Balika Vadhu actor and Shehnaaz Gill became close friends.

Aarti Singh stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the TV show Maayka. She has also featured in TV shows like Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Sasural Simar Ka, Udaan and many others.

