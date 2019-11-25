Bigg Boss 13 Written Update November 25, 2019: Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai Recreate Their Dil Se Dil Tak Romance

Bigg Boss 13 Written Update: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai in a still from the show.

Highlights Rashami and Sidharth co-starred in the show Shehnaaz and Paras had to direct the videos Himanshi nominated Mahira for this week's eviction

In tonight's episode of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13, love was in the air. In order to lighten up the mood, Bigg Boss gave a special a special task, as apart of which Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla had to make a special music video on the track of the TV show Dil Se Dil Tak, in which they co-starred. All the housemates praised the co-stars for their brilliant chemistry on screen. Shehnaaz Gill was chosen as the director for their video. Other than Rashami and Sidharth, Mahira Sharma and Vishal were also asked to make a romantic video on the same track and Paras Chhabra had to direct their video. Both the teams had to create a video within an hour.

The housemates woke up to the tunes of the song Do Dhaari Talwaar, which was a cryptic hint of what was in store for them. Bigg Boss announced the nominations task, which was to be carried out in the garden area. Scarecrows were placed in front of each contestant and the inmates had to nominate two contestants by stabbing a dagger into their scarecrows. This week's captain Himanshi Khurana was declared safe from the nominations. In addition, she was given a special power to nominate a contestant. She nominated Mahira Sharma for this week's eviction.

The contestants who have been nominated for this week's eviction are Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Shefali Zariwala, Shehnaaz Gill, Aarti Singh and Vikas Pathak.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 13.

