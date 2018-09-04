Bigg Boss 12: Shah Rukh Khan, Not Salman Khan Was The First Choice To Host The Show After Amitabh Bachchan Quit

Salman Khan at Bigg Boss 12 press conference in Goa.

Highlights SRK couldn't host the show because of prior commitments and an injury "I thank him (Shah Rukh) and Colors for giving me Bigg Boss," said Salman Bigg Boss 12 will air on Colors starting September 16

Salman Khan has hosted reality show Bigg Bossfourth season onwards and recently he came to know that after Amitabh Bachchan completed season 3, the makers wanted to sign Shah Rukh Khan for season 4, reports news agency PTI. "I have recently come to know that the one who was originally supposed to be signed for Bigg Boss was Shah Rukh Khan. He was the first choice. But at that time, he was shooting in Prague and he had a shoulder injury. So, he couldn't do it and that's how I came on board. I thank him and Colors for giving me Bigg Boss," he told reporters in Goa at the launch of Bigg Boss 12.

Salman Khan made a super-stylish entry on a motor boat at the venue in Goa and later he grooved to some of his popular tracks. Salman Khan introduced this year's theme - vichitra jodi - and also the show's first celebrity contestant jodi - comedienne Bharti Singh and her writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Here are pictures from Bigg Boss 12 press conference in Goa:

Salman Khan arrives to launch Bigg Boss 12 in Goa.

Salman Khan arrives in style at Bigg Boss 12 press conference in Goa.

Salman Khan danced to his popular songs at the launch of Bigg Boss 12

Salman Khan enthralled the audience at Bigg Boss 12 press conference.

Speaking about his association with Bigg Boss, Salman Khan told media persons: "I don't know how much I have helped in Bigg Boss's success or how much it has contributed in my own brand value. All I know is that there is a great tuning and people like watching me on the show and I enjoy doing it," reports PTI.

Bigg Boss 12 will air on Colors starting September 16.

(With inputs from PTI)