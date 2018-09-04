Bigg Boss 12 Launch In Goa: From Salman Khan's Grand Entry To Dabangg Dance Moves, All Updates Here

Salman Khan at the launch of Bigg Boss 12 in Goa.

So, the rumours about Bigg Boss 12 being launched in Goa were partly true. An event to launch the celebrity reality show, with Salman Khan taking the centrestage, took off on Tuesday in Goa. However, it was not the main premiere night as many had anticipated. For the Goa press conference, Salman Khan made a Dabangg entry on a speed boat and then shook a leg on his popular song Jeene Ke Hai Saat Din (from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi). After a fantastic performance Salman Khan introduced the theme for the upcoming season, saying: "The only funda of Bigg Boss 12 is to find Jodis with super vichitra qualities which make them unique."

Here are updates from the Bigg Boss 12 press conference in Goa:

Salman Khan arrives to launch Bigg Boss 12 in Goa.

Salman Khan danced to his popular songs at the launch of Bigg Boss 12

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa also joined Salman Khan on stage at the launch:

It was earlier reported that Salman Khan requested the makers to launch the show in Goa, where he is currently filming Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. However, a section of the Internet assumed that the showrunners may shift the opening night venue from Lonavala to Goa.

Traditionally, for the premiere night a set is constructed near Bigg Boss house where the contestants are introduced to the audience and from where they enter the house. Salman Khan too performs on the opening night of Bigg Boss.

This year's theme of Bigg Boss is vichitra jodi. The makers are on a lookout for participants - both celebrities and non-celebs - willing to compete as pairs in the show. Names of Dipika Kakkar, Ssumier Pasricha aka Pammi Aunty and Subihi Joshi (Splistvilla 8) have cropped up in the celebs quota.