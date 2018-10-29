Bigg Boss 12: Rohit Suchanti's Mom Blasts Sreesanth For Mocking Son's Participation

Rohit Suchanti photographed with his mother Rajini. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Rohit's mother said her son has worked hard to achieve what he has today Vikas Gupta, Rohit's mentor, shared Rajini Suchanti's note Sreesanth thinks Rohit is not worthy enough to participate in the show

Bigg Boss 12 wild card entrant Rohit Suchanti is facing resistance from several housemates, especially Sreesanth, who often mocks the 22-year-old actor's achievements, wondering aloud if he has the "kabiliyat" to participate in the reality show. On Monday, Rohit's mother Rajini Suchanti shared a note via her son's Instagram account, in which she listed Rohit's achievements - he has starred as lead in three television soaps including Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya - and said: "Rohit has achieved so much at such a young age and he has lead by example, for which his family and friends love him. If this doesn't make him worthy of being selected for Bigg Boss then I don't know what will?" The note was in turn shared by Bigg Boss 11 alumnus Vikas Gupta, who is also Rohit's mentor. Rajini Suchanti added: "One's worth cannot be assessed based on their age."

She added that Rohit lost several kilos and he worked really hard to become what he is today and it breaks her heart to see the contestants teasing him for being "too good-looking." When Rohit entered the house last week, Sreesanth and several other contestants made "homophobic comments" about Rohit, which upset Vikas, who had endured the same treatment during his stay in the show last year. On social media, Vikas Gupta reprimanded his friend Dipika Kakar for laughing at Sreesanth's jokes instead of discouraging him.

Rohit Suchanti is one of the two new wild entries on the show - the other is Bigg Boss Marathi winner Megha Dadhe. Rohit has featured in TV shows like Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and Saath Nibhana Saathiya.