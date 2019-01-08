Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar And Sreesanth's Happy Reunion In Pics

Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim photographed with Sreesanth (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Highlights Lovely meeting you: Shoaib Sreesanth was accompanied by wife Bhuvneshwari and daughter to the party Sreesanth was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar recently hosted S Sreesanth and his family at her Mumbai home. The pictures from their happy reunion have taken over the Internet and some of them were also shared by Dipika's husband Shoaib Ibrahim. Dipika and Sreesanth referred to each other as siblings during their stay in Bigg Boss' house. The duo were the finalists in running for the trophy. At the party, reportedly to celebrate the launch of Shoaib's debut film Battalion 609, Sreesanth was accompanied by his wife Bhuvneshwari and daughter. "Rishte kaise judd jaate hain wo zaroori nahi hota, wo dil se jude rahein wo zaroori hota hai. Lovely meeting you, had a blast.. aur uspe Bigg Boss 12 ke kisse," Shoaib wrote.

Rishte kaise judd jaate hain wo zaroori nahi hota.....wo dil se jude rahein wo zaroori hota hai....@sreesanth36@Bhuvneshwarisr1 lovely meeting you had a blast.. aur uspe biggboss12 ke kisse.. @ms_dipikapic.twitter.com/aRskRTaxtV — Kamraj Mishra (@Shoaib_Ibrahim1) January 7, 2019

Meanwhile, Dipika shared a video of her 'balloon fight' with Sreesanth. Take a look.

If not the sword... It was a balloon fight!!!!@sreesanth36 and me doing our hamesha waali crazy masti!! pic.twitter.com/C7eQ3lj5EU — Dipika Kakar Ibrahim (@ms_dipika) January 7, 2019

Of his Bigg Boss 12 journey, Sreesanth previously told news agency IANS, "Though I have not become the winner of the show, I have won so many hearts. Isn't that a remarkable achievement? When I entered the show, I thought that I would get evicted in a week or two, but I survived. Not only survived, I ruled the show."

Dipika and Shoaib married in February 2017. They were co-stars of Sasural Simar Ka. Dipika made her film debut with JP Dutta's Paltan this year.

After Bigg Boss 12, Sreesanth is now seen in reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. He has also signed up for Pooja Bhatt's Cabaret, also starring Richa Chadda and Gulshan Devaiah. (With IANS inputs)