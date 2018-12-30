Bigg Boss 12 Grand Finale: Dipika Kakar Is The Winner, Deepak Thakur Takes Part Of Prize Money Home

Highlights
- Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth were the top two finalists
- Dipika took home prize money of Rs 30 lakh
- Deepak Thakur left the show with Rs 20 lakh from prize money
Congratulations, Dipika Kakar for the big win! TV actress Dipika Kakar was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 12 by Salman Khan on the grand finale of the show on Sunday night. Ahead of the big announcement, Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth, whose bonding on the show made headlines, found themselves as the top finalists on the show. While Dipika Kakar celebrated her big win with the Bigg Boss 12 trophy and the prize money of Rs 30 lakh, Sreesanth turned out to be the runner up of the show. Apart from Dipika and Sreesanth, Romil Chaudhary, Karanvir Bohra and Deepak Thakur were also formed the top five list of finalists. In an interesting twist on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 12, the top three contestants - Dipika, Sreesanth and Deepak - were given the chance to leave the finale with a chunk of the prize money (Rs 20 lakh) and Deepak was the one to go home with it.
Winner #BB12@ms_dipika.#BB12GrandeFinale#BiggBoss12Finalepic.twitter.com/HpBdq4nfnd— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 30, 2018
Deepak Thakur, who had the least votes amongst the top three finalists, hit the buzzer to claim Rs 20 lakh from the prize money, which is the biggest exit money across all seasons of Bigg Boss.
The grand finale of the show opened with the finalists being congratulated by Bigg Boss for making it to the top - they raised a roast and popped the champagne! Ahead of the winner announcement, what led to the cliff-hanging moment was a blockbuster episode with Salman Khan joining the finalists inside the house for stellar performances to his songs, just like every year. With Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth, Salman danced to the title song of Partner and Character Dheela.
#RomilChoudhary, #DeepakThakur, @ms_dipika, @sreesanth36 aur @KVBohra hain kaafi khush top 5 tak pahunchkar aur @BiggBoss ne di iski badhaai! #BB12#BB12GrandFinale#BiggBoss12pic.twitter.com/Vi9xAHIuFn— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 30, 2018
.@ms_dipika, @sreesanth36 aur @BeingSalmanKhan aa rahe hain aapka dil jeetne #BB12GrandFinale mein ek shaandaar performance ke saath! Are you excited to watch them tonight at 9 PM? #BB12#BiggBoss12@iamappyfizz@oppomobileindia@TheGarnierMan@letsdroompic.twitter.com/Jgl0GWVNWZ— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 30, 2018
#BB12GrandFinale will definitely make you go gaga over @BeingSalmanKhan and @sreesanth36 all over again. Make sure to watch their awesome performance tonight at 9 PM! #BB12#BiggBoss12@iamappyfizz@oppomobileindia@TheGarnierMan@letsdroompic.twitter.com/xKEa0BtIfu— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 30, 2018
Sreesanth and Dipika Kakar, who stood by each other through the show, enacted their real life rapport through an act of performance to the songs Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana and Tu Jo Mila.
.@sreesanth36 and @ms_dipika's adorable relationship truly won countless hearts and their dance performance truly is the accurate representation of their ups and downs! #BB12#BiggBoss12#BB12GrandFinale#BiggBoss12Finalepic.twitter.com/EDe63SfXZR— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 30, 2018
Meanwhile, Romil Chaudhary, Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra also had a dance-off of sorts on the show and set the stage on fire to Khali Bali. Somi Khan and Deepak Thakur also performed to romantic numbers.
#SomiKhan and #DeepakThakur get together for a romantic performance and it's absolutely beautiful! Are you watching this spectacular moment? #BB12#BiggBoss12#BiggBoss12Finalepic.twitter.com/wJGPLhMTqB— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 30, 2018
Ahead of the announcement, the tensed atmosphere on the show was diffused with the entry of comedienne Bharti, who delivered a cute performance to Dil Diyan Gallan along with Salman Khan. Bharti also left the audience in splits as she hilariously joked about her matrimonial offer to Salman Khan.
#BB12GrandFinale mein lagega hungama ka tadka jab @BeingSalmanKhan milenge #RohitShetty aur #KKK9 ke khiladiyon se! Catch all their interesting gupshup tonight at 9 PM on #BB12. #BiggBoss12pic.twitter.com/Xq35nf9Nwm— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 30, 2018
The Bigg Boss finale also saw Simmba director Rohit Shetty make a grand entry with his daredevil Khatron Ke Khiladis Ridhima Pandit, Jasmine Bhasin and Aditya Narayan.
#AdityaNarayan ke saath mil kar machayengi @bharti_lalli#BB12GrandFinale mein dhoom aur saath hi hogi khiladiyon ke saath nok jhok. Tune in tonight at 9 PM for your dose of entertainment. #BB12#BiggBoss12@iamappyfizz@oppomobileindia@TheGarnierMan@letsdroompic.twitter.com/XYLuOnakYj— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 30, 2018
Bigg Boss 12 kick-started with Salman Khan returning to host the show in September this year and wrapped with the finalists surviving 105 days inside the house.