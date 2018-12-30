Bigg Boss 12 Grand Finale: Dipika Kakar Is The Winner, Deepak Thakur Takes Part Of Prize Money Home

Dipika Kakar in a still from Bigg Boss 12 grand finale (courtesy ColorsTV)

Highlights Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth were the top two finalists Dipika took home prize money of Rs 30 lakh Deepak Thakur left the show with Rs 20 lakh from prize money

Congratulations, Dipika Kakar for the big win! TV actress Dipika Kakar was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 12 by Salman Khan on the grand finale of the show on Sunday night. Ahead of the big announcement, Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth, whose bonding on the show made headlines, found themselves as the top finalists on the show. While Dipika Kakar celebrated her big win with the Bigg Boss 12 trophy and the prize money of Rs 30 lakh, Sreesanth turned out to be the runner up of the show. Apart from Dipika and Sreesanth, Romil Chaudhary, Karanvir Bohra and Deepak Thakur were also formed the top five list of finalists. In an interesting twist on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 12, the top three contestants - Dipika, Sreesanth and Deepak - were given the chance to leave the finale with a chunk of the prize money (Rs 20 lakh) and Deepak was the one to go home with it.

Deepak Thakur, who had the least votes amongst the top three finalists, hit the buzzer to claim Rs 20 lakh from the prize money, which is the biggest exit money across all seasons of Bigg Boss.

The grand finale of the show opened with the finalists being congratulated by Bigg Boss for making it to the top - they raised a roast and popped the champagne! Ahead of the winner announcement, what led to the cliff-hanging moment was a blockbuster episode with Salman Khan joining the finalists inside the house for stellar performances to his songs, just like every year. With Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth, Salman danced to the title song of Partner and Character Dheela.

Sreesanth and Dipika Kakar, who stood by each other through the show, enacted their real life rapport through an act of performance to the songs Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana and Tu Jo Mila.

Meanwhile, Romil Chaudhary, Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra also had a dance-off of sorts on the show and set the stage on fire to Khali Bali. Somi Khan and Deepak Thakur also performed to romantic numbers.

Ahead of the announcement, the tensed atmosphere on the show was diffused with the entry of comedienne Bharti, who delivered a cute performance to Dil Diyan Gallan along with Salman Khan. Bharti also left the audience in splits as she hilariously joked about her matrimonial offer to Salman Khan.

The Bigg Boss finale also saw Simmba director Rohit Shetty make a grand entry with his daredevil Khatron Ke Khiladis Ridhima Pandit, Jasmine Bhasin and Aditya Narayan.

Bigg Boss 12 kick-started with Salman Khan returning to host the show in September this year and wrapped with the finalists surviving 105 days inside the house.