Bigg Boss 12 Winner Dipika Kakar Visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah With Husband Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar offered her prayers at Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's shrine with Shoaib Ibrahim and sister-in-law Saba

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 28, 2019 18:39 IST
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim in Ajmer (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "To thank him for all that he has showered upon us," wrote Dipika
  2. Dipika Kakar recently won Bigg Boss 12
  3. She married Shoaib in February 2018

Actress Dipika Kakar, who won the reality show Bigg Boss 12, recently visited Ajmer Sharif with husband Shoaib Ibrahim and sister-in-law Saba to offer her prayers at Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's shrine. "To thank him for all that he has showered upon us," read Dipika's caption for a picture she posted from the dargah while Shoaib wrote in Hindi, "Irade roz bante hai aur bankar tut jate hai, wahi Ajmer aate hai jinhe Khwaja Sahab bulate hain." Dipika wore a white salwar kameez with a blue dupatta while Shoaib was casually dressed. Here are the pictures from Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's Ajmer Sharif visit.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

To thank him for all that he has showered upon us #blessed #ajmersharif

A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika) on

 

 

 

Dipika Kakar was named the winner of Bigg Boss 12, hosted by Salman Khan, in December. She took home the Bigg Boss 12 trophy, along with the prize money of Rs 30 lakh. Dipika competed for the trophy with former cricketer S Sreesanth.

 

 

Earlier this month, Sreesanth visited Dipika and Shoaib along with his entire family. Take a look at the pictures from their meeting here.

 

 

 

Dipika Kakar married Shoaib Ibrahim in February 2018. The couple will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on February 22.

Dipika Kakar is best-known for her role Simar in the TV show Sasural Simar Ka, which also starred Shoaib. The couple fell in love on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. Shoaib quit the show soon while Dipika played the lead for several years. The couple were later seen together in Nach Baliye. Dipika debuted in the film industry with JP Dutta's Paltan while Shoaib's first Hindi movie Battalion 609 released recently.

