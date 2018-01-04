Bigg Boss 11, Written Update, January 4: Puneesh Sharma And Luv Tyagi Fail To Win Ticket To Finale

As Bigg Boss takes one step closer to the finale, the fights get intense. Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani discussed Shilpa Shinde's strategies in the game and called her 'fake.' Hina Khan got out of the race in Mount BB task and blamed Shilpa for her failure. Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi emerged victorious in the Race to Mount BB task and hence the duo became the two daavedars of ticket to finale week. They were then up against each other in the ultimate task - The Ticket to the Grand Finale. Bigg Boss brought in a major twist that took the gharwale by surprise. The task between Puneesh and Luv would get back the prize money of the housemates.
BB Museum was the task to retain the prize money. The living area of the Bigg Boss house was turned into a museum where monuments and artefacts worth Rs. 25 lakhs had been placed. Taking turns, Puneesh and Luv had to be the chors (thieves) who had to rob the museum while the rest of the contestants were the Police on duty. Hina Khan had been chosen as the sanchalak of this task. Between Puneesh and Luv, whoever was successful in stealing goods worth more than Rs. 13 Lakhs would win the Ticket to the Grand Finale. But a twist ensued - the total amount of goodies stolen from the lot would be deducted from the final prize money of the show.
As the contestants pulled their Police avatar, Shilpa Shinde passed a comment on chors - Puneesh and Luv - and implied that they should pick up the artefact and hit the police with it. Puneesh lost his cool and felt that Shilpa passed such a comment only because she felt the commoners needed the money. As the task started, Puneesh tried his hardest to steal the good and get past the security guards. As Luv's turn approached, in a bid to steal the monument, his aggression took over and he ended up hurting himself.
