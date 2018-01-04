Bigg Boss 11 January 4: Housemates Play Chor-Police For The Ticket To Finale

Bigg Boss 11 January 4: The common area of the house will be converted into a museum and as per the rules of the task. Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi will take turns to try and steal the artefacts from the museum

January 04, 2018
A still from the show

Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi win the BB Mountain task and cross the first level of Ticket To Finale. On tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 11, Puneesh and Luv will now battle for direct entry to the finale. Bigg Boss introduces a new task - the museum task, on tonight's episode. The common area of the house will be converted into a museum and as per the rules of the task, the contestants of the house - Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Aakash Dadlani - will be asked to take up the jobs of cops, who are to protect the artefacts inside the museum. Hina Khan will also be given the task of the sanchalak.

Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi will take turns to try and steal the artefacts from the museum, each of which as an amount assigned to it. In total, the museum will have artefacts worth Rs 25 lakhs and the one contestant, who can steal goodies worth Rs 13 lakhs, will win the ticket to finale. Bigg Boss also announces that if the Puneesh or Luv does manage to steal goodies but not worth Rs 13 lakhs, then the value of the total stolen goodies (if any) will also be deducted from the prize money.
 

During the task, Puneesh makes an attempt to steal the nearest object on display when Vikas, in order to stop him, lifts him up. Then it was Luv's turn to steal from the museum - he picks up several artefacts and tries to make his way through the cops but fails. Luv trips and hits the floor and hurts himself when others ask him to calm down.
 

Do you think any of them will win the Ticket To Finale? Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 11.
 

