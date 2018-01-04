Bigg Boss 11 January 4: Housemates Play Chor-Police For The Ticket To Finale

Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi win the BB Mountain task and cross the first level of Ticket To Finale. On tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 11, Puneesh and Luv will now battle for direct entry to the finale. Bigg Boss introduces a new task - the museum task, on tonight's episode. The common area of the house will be converted into a museum and as per the rules of the task, the contestants of the house - Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Aakash Dadlani - will be asked to take up the jobs of cops, who are to protect the artefacts inside the museum. Hina Khan will also be given the task of the sanchalak.
Highlights
- Puneesh and Luv will try to win the ticket to finale
- Bigg Boss will introduce the Museum Task tonight
- Luv will hurt himself during the task
Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi will take turns to try and steal the artefacts from the museum, each of which as an amount assigned to it. In total, the museum will have artefacts worth Rs 25 lakhs and the one contestant, who can steal goodies worth Rs 13 lakhs, will win the ticket to finale. Bigg Boss also announces that if the Puneesh or Luv does manage to steal goodies but not worth Rs 13 lakhs, then the value of the total stolen goodies (if any) will also be deducted from the prize money.
Luv Tyagi aur Puneesh Sharma honge museum ke chor. Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to watch the drama unfold. #BB11#BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/tlGk5DhVWZ— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 4, 2018
Luv Tyagi tries hard to steal the products from the BB Museum. Catch all the action, tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/emnK3YqkoT— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 4, 2018
Do you think any of them will win the Ticket To Finale? Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 11.