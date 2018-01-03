Bigg Boss 11, Written Update, January 3: Celebrities Vs Commoners In Mount BB Race

The gharwale were all set to race Mount BB for a spot in the Top 3 of Bigg Boss 11. In today's episode, after the first round of the task, Hina Khan's bag had the least weight and hence she lost one bag. As the task continued, it was celebrities against non-celebrity contestants. The two teams paired against each other to reach the peak. As the second part of the long trek commenced, the contestants slowly realized that they needed to leave their friendships behind and play their own individual games. Luv Tyagi made it clear to Hina Khan that winning the task meant a lot to him and henceforth, he would not support her in this task.
Highlights
- Hina Khan betrayed Luv Tyagi in Mount BB
- Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan team up
- The gharwale tried their best to enter the finale
It's now Commoners vs Celebrities in the #BB11 house! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to find out more. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/cQ5XViQ4XH— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 3, 2018
Forming an alliance with Puneesh Sharma, the other two joined forces to create the perfect strategy to win the game.
Akash Dadlani and Luv Tyagi strategize against @lostboy54. Find out more tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11#BBUnseenActionpic.twitter.com/P96h4Lf5L5— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 3, 2018
Then, Hina had no more allies in the task, she seeked support from Shilpa Shinde and mastermind Vikas Gupta. The three successfully managed to overthrow Akash Dadlani out of the race. Being the first one to get out, Akash got into an intense argument with Hina and she revealed that her sole motive was to eliminate him from the task.
Watching the three celebrities together, Puneesh and Luv decided to tighten their guard and stood by each other. Together, they eliminated Vikas from the race; leaving Hina and Shilpa to create a new strategy for winning this game. The two ladies were determined not to let others reach the top of Mount BB.
It's a clear divide between Commoners and Celebrities in the #BB11 house. Witness it all tonight at 10:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/NG5OapROI7— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 3, 2018
Hina and Luv engaged in a fight during the task when Hina tried to be violent with Luv. Akash was extremely happy with Hina's failure and yelled: "Hina ko sadma lag gaya."
As the Bigg Boss finale gets closer, the wait becomes a little more tad-bit. Are you excited?