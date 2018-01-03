Bigg Boss 11, Written Update, January 3: Celebrities Vs Commoners In Mount BB Race

Bigg Boss 11:Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde team up

The gharwale were all set to race Mount BB for a spot in the Top 3 of Bigg Boss 11. In today's episode, after the first round of the task, Hina Khan's bag had the least weight and hence she lost one bag. As the task continued, it was celebrities against non-celebrity contestants. The two teams paired against each other to reach the peak. As the second part of the long trek commenced, the contestants slowly realized that they needed to leave their friendships behind and play their own individual games. Luv Tyagi made it clear to Hina Khan that winning the task meant a lot to him and henceforth, he would not support her in this task.
 

Forming an alliance with Puneesh Sharma, the other two joined forces to create the perfect strategy to win the game.
 

Then, Hina had no more allies in the task, she seeked support from Shilpa Shinde and mastermind Vikas Gupta. The three successfully managed to overthrow Akash Dadlani out of the race. Being the first one to get out, Akash got into an intense argument with Hina and she revealed that her sole motive was to eliminate him from the task.

Watching the three celebrities together, Puneesh and Luv decided to tighten their guard and stood by each other. Together, they eliminated Vikas from the race; leaving Hina and Shilpa to create a new strategy for winning this game. The two ladies were determined not to let others reach the top of Mount BB.
 

Hina and Luv engaged in a fight during the task when Hina tried to be violent with Luv. Akash was extremely happy with Hina's failure and yelled: "Hina ko sadma lag gaya."

Bigg Boss will give another chance to the housemates to earn back their lost prize money for the game.

As the Bigg Boss finale gets closer, the wait becomes a little more tad-bit. Are you excited?

