Bigg Boss 11 January 3: Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde Have A Master Plan For Ticket To Finale Bigg Boss 11 January 3: Hina seeks support from Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta. Hina and Shilpa together, try to disqualify Aakash from the game and succeed

Bigg Boss 11. As part of the BB Mountain task, a giant snow mountain was set up in the garden area of the house and the contestants are to carry bags with other's names on them. The contestants will also try to leak the belongings of the bags carried by the ones in front of them - and the bags will be weighed at the end of each round. The person, whose name is on the bag weighing the most at the end of the task, will get the ticket to finale. Earlier, Luv Tyagi and Hina Khan were allies in the task but now, Luv declares that Hina is on her own.

It's now Commoners vs Celebrities in the #BB11 house! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to find out more. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/cQ5XViQ4XH — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 3, 2018



Now, Hina seeks support from Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta. Hina and Shilpa together, try to disqualify Aakash from the game and succeed, which results in a huge fight between Aakash and Hina. Hina announces with great pride that it was her sole motive to throw Aakash out of the game. Puneesh and Luv also make a strategy and successfully eliminate Vikas Gupta.

Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma team up against @eyehinakhan. Catch all the drama, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11#BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/AW3M6q1OI6 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 3, 2018



For the second round, Hina strategically places herself at the end of the climb so that there's no one behind her and she's right behind Luv. Hina tries to empty Puneesh's bag which Luv Tyagi is carrying and gets accused of pushing Luv. She also calls Luv "darpok" and guards the door of the room with the bags - Luv, who has been great friends with Hina for 13 weeks now, gets irked and yells at her.



The mood of the house is clearly celebrity vs non-celebrity contestants, when Hina declares she just wants one of the celebrities to win the task!







