Bigg Boss 11, January 2, Written Update: Hina Khan Was Akash Dadlani's Target In Ticket To Finale Task

Bigg Boss 11, January 2: The contestants were given a chance to enter the finale

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 03, 2018 10:18 IST
58 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bigg Boss 11, January 2, Written Update: Hina Khan Was Akash Dadlani's Target In Ticket To Finale Task

Hina Khan in Bigg Boss 11 (Image courtesy: BiggBoss)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Akash's behaviour irked Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan
  2. Vikas Gupta cracked a deal with Hina in the task
  3. Akash lost his bag in the first round
New Year celebrations done, the real game begins for the six contestants of Bigg Boss 11. On Tuesday's episode, the contestants were given a chance to enter the finale. (More on that later). Early in the morning, Puneesh Sharma asked the housemates not to fight as it was the first day of the year. But, Akash Dadlani's behaviour irked Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan. They found it tough to keep track of the daily chores and house cleaning, courtesy Akash. He refused to work and said he will clean the dishes only in the night. A bitter argument between him and Hina followed.
 

The Ticket To Finale Task

Bigg Boss gave the golden opportunity to make it to the finale. However, it was not easy. The garden area was converted into a large snow mountain and a stepper was placed, which denoted a mountain climbing task. The contestants had to climb by hanging another contestant's bag and had to empty each other's bag in order to win the ticket. All of them had to ensure that their bag pack reaches the top of the BB Mountain.
 

Vikas Gupta cracked a deal with Hina and the two of them decided to stand by each other during the task. However, Luv Tyagi played against Vikas. Akash took Hina's bag and tried to empty it. Shilpa and Hina teamed against Akash to ensure that he is the first one to get out of the task. Hina told Luv to empty Akash's bag which was on Vikas' shoulder. Akash lost his bag in the first round.

Comments
Close [X]
The task will continue in today's episode as well and later, the winner would be decided. In the preview we saw that Hina and Luv have a fight during that task. Is Hina and Luv's friendship at stake?

Watch this space for more stories related to Bigg Boss 11.
 

Trending

Bigg Boss 11hina khan bigg boss 11Television

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Triple TalaqSagarika Ghatge PicsLiving HealthyPune RiotsPrice ComparisonDealsUS Blocks Aid To Pak