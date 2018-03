Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde Is Missing Her Friend Puneesh Sharma

Highlights Shilpa and Puneesh shared a cordial relationship on the show Shilpa beat Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma to win the finale She will reportedly be seen in a new show featuring Sunil Grover

With my ladies A post shared by Puneesh Sharma (@puneesh4353) on Jan 29, 2018 at 1:08am PST

Love you Shilpa A post shared by Puneesh Sharma (@puneesh4353) on Jan 28, 2018 at 9:35pm PST

Happy Valentines Day my love A post shared by Puneesh Sharma (@puneesh4353) on Feb 13, 2018 at 11:26am PST

A post shared by Puneesh Sharma (@puneesh4353) on Jan 21, 2018 at 12:29am PST

A post shared by Puneesh Sharma (@puneesh4353) on Mar 14, 2018 at 4:16am PDT

Wassaapp ! @shilpa_shinde_official #sunilgrover A post shared by Preeti Simoes (@preeti_simoes) on Mar 12, 2018 at 8:32am PDT

Actress Shilpa Shinde is missing her friend Puneesh Sharma , her co-contestant fromshow and her latest Instagram post stand as proof. Shilpa posted a collage of photos, one of which features her with Puneesh Sharma and the rest featuring the white flower, which Puneesh had gifted her during the show. She captioned the post, "Missing those awesome moments, Miss you Puneesh." Shilpa emerged as the winner of beating her arch-rival on the show, Hina Khan . Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma were declared the 2nd and 3rd runner-up at the finale. Shilpa Shinde walked away with the prize money of Rs 44 lakh and a trophy.Here's what Shilpa Shinde posted on Instagram:During the show, Shilpa Shinde and Delhi-based commoner Puneesh Sharma shared a cordial relationship. They were often seen standing up for each other inside the house. After the show ended, the duo caught up with each other along with Bandagi Kalra - another contestant on the show.During the show, Bandagi and Puneesh's love blossomed and the couple went public with their relation, however, many of their co-contestants alleged that the duo is faking their love to survive on the show. But their Instagram posts have a different tale to tell.The couple was recently trolled for recreating the viral picture of Anushka Sharma kissing Virat Kohli on his cheek. Virushka's fans obviously didn't approve. "You guys copied Anushka-Virat pic... come ondo something original," read one of the comments on Puneesh's picture. On the work front, Shilpa Shinde will reportedly be a part of a new show, headlined by comedian Sunil Grover. A couple of days back producer Preeti Simoes posted an album of Sunil and Shilpa's pictures on Instagram, which led to an outburst of comments.Before, Shilpa Shinde was best known for playingin the hit show