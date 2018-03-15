Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde Is Missing Her Friend Puneesh Sharma

"Missing those awesome moments, Miss you Puneesh," Shilpa wrote on her Instagram

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 15, 2018 20:59 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde Is Missing Her Friend Puneesh Sharma

Shilpa Shinde with Puneesh Sharma (Image courtesy - puneesh4353)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shilpa and Puneesh shared a cordial relationship on the show
  2. Shilpa beat Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma to win the finale
  3. She will reportedly be seen in a new show featuring Sunil Grover
Actress Shilpa Shinde is missing her friend Puneesh Sharma, her co-contestant from Bigg Boss 11 show and her latest Instagram post stand as proof. Shilpa posted a collage of photos, one of which features her with Puneesh Sharma and the rest featuring the white flower, which Puneesh had gifted her during the show. She captioned the post, "Missing those awesome moments, Miss you Puneesh." Shilpa emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 11, beating her arch-rival on the show, Hina Khan. Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma were declared the 2nd and 3rd runner-up at the finale. Shilpa Shinde walked away with the prize money of Rs 44 lakh and a trophy.

Here's what Shilpa Shinde posted on Instagram:
 
 

Missing those awesome moments @puneesh4353 Miss u Puneesh

A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official) on



During the show, Shilpa Shinde and Delhi-based commoner Puneesh Sharma shared a cordial relationship. They were often seen standing up for each other inside the house. After the show ended, the duo caught up with each other along with Bandagi Kalra - another contestant on the show.
 
 

With my ladies

A post shared by Puneesh Sharma (@puneesh4353) on


 
 

Love you Shilpa

A post shared by Puneesh Sharma (@puneesh4353) on



During the show, Bandagi and Puneesh's love blossomed and the couple went public with their relation, however, many of their co-contestants alleged that the duo is faking their love to survive on the show. But their Instagram posts have a different tale to tell.
 
 

Happy Valentines Day my love

A post shared by Puneesh Sharma (@puneesh4353) on


 
 

 

A post shared by Puneesh Sharma (@puneesh4353) on



The couple was recently trolled for recreating the viral picture of Anushka Sharma kissing Virat Kohli on his cheek. Virushka's fans obviously didn't approve. "You guys copied Anushka-Virat pic... come on yaar do something original," read one of the comments on Puneesh's picture.
 
 

 

A post shared by Puneesh Sharma (@puneesh4353) on



Comments
On the work front, Shilpa Shinde will reportedly be a part of a new show, headlined by comedian Sunil Grover. A couple of days back producer Preeti Simoes posted an album of Sunil and Shilpa's pictures on Instagram, which led to an outburst of comments.
 
 

Wassaapp ! @shilpa_shinde_official #sunilgrover

A post shared by Preeti Simoes (@preeti_simoes) on



Before Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde was best known for playing Bhabhiji in the hit show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.
 

Trending

shilpa shindebigg boss 11 contestants

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rahul GandhiDiabetesAkhilesh YadavSohail MahmoodHIV & AIDSCancer

................................ Advertisement ................................