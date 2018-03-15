Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde Is Missing Her Friend Puneesh Sharma

Actress Shilpa Shinde is missing her friend Puneesh Sharma, her co-contestant from Bigg Boss 11 show and her latest Instagram post stand as proof. Shilpa posted a collage of photos, one of which features her with Puneesh Sharma and the rest featuring the white flower, which Puneesh had gifted her during the show. She captioned the post, "Missing those awesome moments, Miss you Puneesh." Shilpa emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 11, beating her arch-rival on the show, Hina Khan. Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma were declared the 2nd and 3rd runner-up at the finale. Shilpa Shinde walked away with the prize money of Rs 44 lakh and a trophy.
Here's what Shilpa Shinde posted on Instagram:
During the show, Shilpa Shinde and Delhi-based commoner Puneesh Sharma shared a cordial relationship. They were often seen standing up for each other inside the house. After the show ended, the duo caught up with each other along with Bandagi Kalra - another contestant on the show.
During the show, Bandagi and Puneesh's love blossomed and the couple went public with their relation, however, many of their co-contestants alleged that the duo is faking their love to survive on the show. But their Instagram posts have a different tale to tell.
The couple was recently trolled for recreating the viral picture of Anushka Sharma kissing Virat Kohli on his cheek. Virushka's fans obviously didn't approve. "You guys copied Anushka-Virat pic... come on yaar do something original," read one of the comments on Puneesh's picture.
Before Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde was best known for playing Bhabhiji in the hit show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.