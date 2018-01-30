Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde Parties With Bandgi And Puneesh. See Pics

Post-Bigg Boss 11, the winner of the show Shilpa Shinde, is spending her time partying and attending various events. Recently, she was spotted with ex-housemates Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma. "Whenever we meet, we smile. Shilpa," Bandgi captioned a post, adding a heart emoticon. In the picture, Shilpa can be seen wearing a bright yellow gown while Bandgi is dressed in a black off-shoulder jump suit. Another picture of Shilpa and Bandgi, shared by a fan club, features both of them with Puneesh Sharma, one of the four finalists of Bigg Boss 11. Shilpa Shinde, a TV actress, won Rs 44 lakh as prize money and the Bigg Boss 11 trophy. In the finale, she competed with Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta.
Bandgi and Puneesh claimed to have fallen in love on the show and are reportedly dating now. Bandgi even came from Puneesh's side during a task in which family members of the contestants were invited.
Of her Bigg Boss 11 journey, Shilpa earlier told news agency IANS, "Though I knew from the beginning that I deserve to win the show, it is a different world inside the Bigg Boss house. It was a journey with lots of emotional ups and down. At this moment, I am a little overwhelmed to talk much about it, but of course I am glad I won."
CommentsShilpa Shinde, star of shows like Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, Sanjeevani, Maayka, Chidiya Ghar and Lapataganj, now wants to act in films. She told IANS, "I would rather explore the medium of films than television."
(With IANS inputs)