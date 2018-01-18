Bigg Boss 11: A Definitive History Of Shilpa Shinde Vs Hina Khan

Highlights
- "Hina Khan treated me like a servant," says Shilpa
- Hina Khan asked for a live voting at the Bigg Boss 11 finale
- Shilpa Shinde crushed Hina's Sher Khan mug for revenge
It is even alleged that Hina, after getting a fair idea that Shilpa is winning the show, asked for a live voting mid-way. "I think I have won purely on merit. Maybe the live voting was done to convince her," Shilpa Shinde told SpotboyE.
Meanwhile, during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Hina had alleged that the makers of Bigg Boss 11 and also host Salman Khan, were biased towards Shilpa. Remember, when Salman lashed out at Priyank Sharma for body-shaming Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde? Hina Khan was caught-on-camera saying, "Arey bhai, yeh inhi ka show hai, inhi se chalega. Saaf saaf pata chal raha hai."
Here's a recap of the fights between Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan.
When Hina Lashed Out At Shilpa For Using Tap Water While Cooking
Arshi told Hina that she thinks Shilpa uses tap water while cooking food. This made Hina angry and she lashed out at Shilpa and questioned her. A heated argument between Hina and Shilpa followed. Sometime later in the show, Hina alleged that Shilpa wastes food. In turn, Shilpa stopped cooking for Hina.
Hina Treated Me Like A Servant: Shilpa
In an interview to mid-day, Shilpa said, "It's not easy to cook for 20 people. If I made extra food, they would complain; if it fell short, it was again an issue. Hina squirmed if the food was stale. Despite doing everything [I could], she wasn't appreciative. She treated me like a servant."
Also shilpa sacrificed her food so that others can eat properly. She even mentioned that "I didn't had it" Hina should have been thankful for that instead she always treat her like a servant that it's your duty & blah blah Is ds the way she treats her servants at home also? #bb11— Priya T Roshan #VikasGuptaFTW (@priya_roshan8) November 27, 2017
When Salman Khan Lashed At Hina For Not Taking A Stand For Shilpa When Priyanka Body-Shamed Her
Salman lashes out at Priyank for bodyshamming Shilpa! & Also points out Hina Khan why did she took stand for Shilpa & Arshi against Priyank if she claims that she is fair player! Weldone Salman— Bigg Boss Guru (@_biggbossfc) November 25, 2017
RT If you love Salman taking stand for right#BB11
In one of the episodes, Priyank Sharma fat-shamed Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan, in front of Hina Khan. Salman blasted Priyank and questioned Hina for not taking a stand for a girl. This made Hina very angry.
Hina Brands Shilpa Shinde As Unhygienic
During one of the episodes, Hina Khan got Akash Dadlani, Arshi Khan, and Vikas Gupta in the luggage area and pointed out towards Shilpa Shinde's corner, branding her 'unhygienic' for her make-up and dirty clothes lying all over the corner.
Did Hina Khan Call Shilpa Shinde A Chawl Girl?
Hina reportedly made a vile comment about Shilpa Shinde during a conversation with Arshi, During her interview with SpotboyE, Shilpa Shinde responded to Hina's comment saying, "I don't know much about that, but she is more aggressive than a chawl girl. And she was also the Mohalle ki aunty."
When Hina Khan Accused Shilpa Shinde Of Not Performing Tasks
Hina Khan throughout their journey in
Khaane ke upar phir ek baar takraaye Shilpa Shinde aur @eyehinakhan. Catch their showdown only on #BB11, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/wRkdFJvZIb— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 8, 2018
Hina Khan Demeaning Shilpa Shinde Over Their Celebrity Status
Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma were the final four contestants on Bigg Boss 11.