Bigg Boss 11, December 14: Is This Shilpa Shinde's Last Day In The Kitchen?

It is now time for the saza! Today Bigg Boss will announce that it will be time to nominate the worst performers of the 'BB Lab' task, which was won by Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan and Luv Tyagi. And as always without definite mutual consent, two contestants will be sent to the jail and will bear the kaalkothari ki saza. Also, the captain of the house Arshi Khan will get a special power to nominate any one housemate, who will spend the night behind the bars, along with the other two worst performers of 'BB Lab' task.
Highlights
- Vikas' Team is 'BB Lab' task winner
- Shilpa Shinde will leave the kitchen duties
- Vikas Gupta will slam Priyank Sharma for bad behaviour
Kin do gharwalo ko milega Kaal Kothri ki sazaa? Jaan ne ke liye dekhiye #BB11, aaj raat 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/FV481UMhsz— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 14, 2017
Vikas, who was annoyed with Priyank Sharma's aka karamchari's behaviour in the task, will once again be upset with him for making fun of his pet name 'Kuchi pu' in a very inappropriate manner. Vikas will give a dreadful warning to Priyank (once his close friend) that he will make his life miserable in Bigg Boss if Priyank continues to make fun of him and his family on the show.
.@lostboy54 completely loses his calm on @ipriyanksharmaa after the luxury budget task. Watch #BB11 to catch all the drama tonight at 10.30. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/l9elFTFlOU— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 14, 2017
Do you love Shilpa in the kitchen? Well, the Bhabhiji will quit her kitchen duties today. Shilpa will decide to step off her throne as Hina will question Shilpa's hygiene levels while cooking food. Captain Arshi 'Begum' will bring this to Hina's notice that Shilpa uses tap water to prepare food for the inmates. Hina will also blame Shilpa for the housemates' bad health. Shilpa will be unable to bear all such allegations and will hence leave the kitchen.
.@eyehinakhan hui Shilpa Shinde ke khaana banane ke tareeko se naraaz! Kya hoga iss jhagde ka anjaam? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. pic.twitter.com/nt6EUk83oO— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 14, 2017
Is this really Shilpa's last day in Bigg Boss's kitchen?
