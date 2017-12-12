Bigg Boss 11, December 12: Arshi Khan Vs Hina Khan Could End In Tears

The karamcharis will trigger the Robot's emotions in the luxury budget task

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 12, 2017 17:12 IST
Bigg Boss 11: Still from the show. (Image courtesy:Bigg Boss )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Vikas Gupta will say harsh words to Akash Dadlani
  2. Arshi Khan will make Hina Khan cry
  3. Puneesh Sharma will be the 'mad scientist sanchalak'
Bigg Boss never fails to elate fans and each day come up with something exciting. This week's luxury budget task will trigger the emotions of gharwale which will force them to reveal their true emotions in front of the other housemates. 'Never let your emotions overpower your intelligence' - a thought apt for the Bigg Boss house. In this week's 'BB Lab Task,' the gharwale will be divided into two teams - robots and karamchari; with Puneesh Sharma being the 'mad scientist sanchalak' of the task. Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Akash Dadlani and Hiten Tejwani will be the robots while Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan and Luv Tyagi will be the karamcharis in the luxury budget task.
 

In today's episode you'll see the karamcharis in high spirit as it will be the responsibility of the karamcharis to get specific emotions out of the robots while the robots will try their best not to react. The task will be divided into three rounds based on different emotions, which will be anger, sadness and happiness.

'Mastermind' Vikas will take the lead to instigate Akash Dadlani by calling him a disgusting person who does not respect women. Luv will take up the challenge with humour and will tickle Priyank's funny bone by dressing up as a lady with long hair. Arshi on the other hand will try to test Hina's control by continuously repeating Rocky's name (Hina's rumoured boyfriend, who recently visited her in the house) and will also whisper what Rocky had told Hina just before leaving the Bigg Boss house.
 
 

The karamcharis will take out all the anger on the housemates. Will Arshi be able to make Hina cry in the 'BB Lab' task. Keep reading this space to find out.

bigg boss 11bigg boss luxury budget taskTelevision

