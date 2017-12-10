Bigg Boss 11 December 10: All About Shilpa Shinde And Arshi Khan's Dangal

Highlights Salman will criticize Aarshi for her behaviour with Shilpa Shilpa and Aarshi will wrestle on the sultani akhada The Fukrey Returns team will also arrive on tonight's show

Monday's episode ofwill be a rather interesting one with a wrestling match between fellow contestants Shilpa Shinde and Aarshi Khan. The two contestants will arrive on theas part of a fun task and battle it out, as instructed by Salman Khan. It's the weekend, which means time for Salman Khan's honest reviews and brutal comments. The celebrity host will particularly grill Aarshi Khan for her changed behaviour after she was appointed as the captain of the house. Aarshi will strongly be rebuked for her constant misbehaviour with Shilpa. In the previous week, the contestants were paid surprise visits by their parents and relatives in the house, after which Aarshi Khan accused Shilpa of misbehaviour.However, Salman Khan sets the record straight saying Shilpa cannot be pulled up for misbehaviour because she was not the least indecent when Aarshi's father visited the house. Salman adds that Aarshi's whims and allegations are based on her imaginations. Aarshi also faces Salman Khan's wrath for what all she said after Shilpa Shinde's mother had paid a visit to the house.Tonight's episode will also see Shilpa Shinde take digs at arch enemy of sorts Hina Khan. "Shilpa Shinde ne nikali @eyehinakhan par apni bhadas," read a tweet by Colors.The team ofwill also drop by thehouse tonight and they will have grill the contestants to the fullest. Watch Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Manjit Singh and Varun Sharma, will all have a gala time on the show tonight.Watch this space for more updates about