Bigg Boss 11 December 11: Arshi Khan, The New Captain, To Decide Fate Of The Housemates In Nomination Task

.@tentej ne mangi Arshi Khan se maafi! Watch #BB11 tonight at 10:30 PM to find out if she forgives him. #BBUnseenActionpic.twitter.com/Ng2EDWNzHP — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 11, 2017

Luv Tyagi & @ipriyanksharmaa clash yet again! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to watch them on #BB11! https://t.co/sWfllia2QXpic.twitter.com/ZaY40t2Bmg — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 11, 2017

Arshi Khan is truly enjoying perks after having been appointed as the captain of thehouse. After a stressful week for Shilpa Shinde and Aakash Dadalani, it is now time for fresh names to be nominated for this week and it will happen on tonight's episode of. The present captain of the house - Arshi Khan - will play a major role in the nominations. Here's how the task will look like. The garden area will be converted into the task zone - there will be trees with apple-shaped balloons handing from them. Each balloon will bear a contestant's name and Arshi will have the power to nominate contestants by bursting the bubbles with their names. It will be like a perfect chance for Arshi to take revenge.The contestants of the house will be divided into two teams during the task - red and blue - and each of the teams will try to convince Arshi to not nominate their team members. In a surprising turn of events, Hiten Tejwani apologises to Arshi for his past behaviour - "Main dil se bol raha hoon, sorry," he said. Was it Hiten's move to get into Arshi's good books?Tonight's episode will also see a massive fight between two of Hina Khan's closest friends - Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma. Hina will initially support Priyank, who thinks that Luv is keeping secrets from her. Once Priyanka and Luv get into a heated argument, Hina gets uncomfortable that two of her closest friends on the show are taking digs at each other.Who do you think will be nominated on tonight's episode? Tell us in the comments below. Watch this space for more updates on