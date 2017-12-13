Bigg Boss 11, Written Update, December 13: Priyank Sharma In A Bikini. Yay Or Nay?

Today's Bigg Boss episode began with rapper Akash Dadlani and Vikas Gupta's rough verbal fight. It was literally an Emotional Atyachaar. All the gharwale tried to make peace between the duo but Akash said: "darta nahi hoon tujhse, himmat hai to saamne aa..." Priyank Sharma and Hiten Tejwani had fun outside the washroom while Hina Khan sang inside Mere Do Anmol Ratan Ek Ram Dooja Lakhan. In todays' 'BB Lab' task, the roles got reversed. Robot Vikas was provoked by karamcharis Hina and Priyank. Hina triggered Vikas' anger and called him 'mastermind' of the house. Priyank even accused Vikas of fake love relationship with Benafsha Soonawalla.
Highlights
- Priyank Sharma wore a bikini to tickle robots' funny bone
- Team Vikas won the luxury budget task
- Vikas Gupta slammed Priyank for making fun of his mother
.@eyehinakhan aur @ipriyanksharmaa ne liya jamm kar badla! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to watch the second half of the BB Lab task! #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/A2u6f0wkSw— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 13, 2017
Hina spared no one. Her next target was Shilpa Shinde. Hina gave her best to make Shilpa angry but she didn't lose her calm. Luv Tyagi was tagged as 'zero' while Arshi Khan was called 'Vikas' puppet.' Next emotion for the robots was rona. Priyank narrated his true story to Vikas and it did make him a little emotional.
Then came the most hilarious part of this episode. Hiten and Priyank dressed up like women and it'll make you ROFL. Hiten sported a saree while Priyank dressed up like a sexy girl in bikini. Even the 'mad scientist sanchalak' couldn't control his laughter.
Woah! @tentej has an exciting plan to make the robots laugh! Did you expect that from him? Catch all the drama tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11#BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/qdDTyU0CCv— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 13, 2017
Pehchaan kaun? One of the housemates has got a new look in the #BB11 house. Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM for all the fun! pic.twitter.com/BAgT1tBQ1A— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 13, 2017
At the end, Vikas' Team won the 'BB Lab' task and hence contributed in the luxury budget task. But the task brought along numerous fights and some good friendships also felt a shaky vibe. Luv was upset with Priyank's weird behaviour while Vikas slammed Priyank for involving his mother in the task.
