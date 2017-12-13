Bigg Boss 11, Written Update, December 13: Priyank Sharma In A Bikini. Yay Or Nay?

Bigg Boss 11: Priyank and Hiten tried their best to win the 'BB Lab' task

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 13, 2017 23:35 IST
Bigg Boss 11, Written Update, December 13: Priyank Sharma In A Bikini. Yay Or Nay?

Bigg Boss 11: Still from the show. (Image courtesy: Bigg Boss )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Priyank Sharma wore a bikini to tickle robots' funny bone
  2. Team Vikas won the luxury budget task
  3. Vikas Gupta slammed Priyank for making fun of his mother
Today's Bigg Boss episode began with rapper Akash Dadlani and Vikas Gupta's rough verbal fight. It was literally an Emotional Atyachaar. All the gharwale tried to make peace between the duo but Akash said: "darta nahi hoon tujhse, himmat hai to saamne aa..." Priyank Sharma and Hiten Tejwani had fun outside the washroom while Hina Khan sang inside Mere Do Anmol Ratan Ek Ram Dooja Lakhan. In todays' 'BB Lab' task, the roles got reversed. Robot Vikas was provoked by karamcharis Hina and Priyank. Hina triggered Vikas' anger and called him 'mastermind' of the house. Priyank even accused Vikas of fake love relationship with Benafsha Soonawalla.
 

Hina spared no one. Her next target was Shilpa Shinde. Hina gave her best to make Shilpa angry but she didn't lose her calm. Luv Tyagi was tagged as 'zero' while Arshi Khan was called 'Vikas' puppet.' Next emotion for the robots was rona. Priyank narrated his true story to Vikas and it did make him a little emotional.

Then came the most hilarious part of this episode. Hiten and Priyank dressed up like women and it'll make you ROFL. Hiten sported a saree while Priyank dressed up like a sexy girl in bikini. Even the 'mad scientist sanchalak' couldn't control his laughter.
 
 

At the end, Vikas' Team won the 'BB Lab' task and hence contributed in the luxury budget task. But the task brought along numerous fights and some good friendships also felt a shaky vibe. Luv was upset with Priyank's weird behaviour while Vikas slammed Priyank for involving his mother in the task.

Will they sort out their differences? Keep reading this space to know more about Bigg Boss 11.

