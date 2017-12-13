Bigg Boss 11, December 13: Seen Hiten Tejwani In A Sari Before? LOL

Bigg Boss 11, December 13: Hiten Tejwani, who has a reputation for being calm and keeping mostly to himself, formulates a brilliant plan to make his opponents laugh

Bigg Boss 11, December 13: A still from the show

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Hiten makes a hilarious attempt to make everyone laugh
  2. Hina also joins Hiten
  3. Priyank takes revenge on Vikas
Welcome to the BB Lab, which is the Bigg Boss 11 house. As part of the luxury budget task, the contestants will continue with the BB Lab task, which will see one set of contestants dress up as 'robots' while the others are 'karamchari's in the house. In tonight's episode, it's Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Luv Tyagi and Arshi Khan's turn to play 'robots' (they did their part of playing 'karamcharis' in Tuesday's episode) while Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Hiten Tejwani and Aakash Dadlani are the 'karamcharis'. As part of the task, Hina, Priyank, Hiten and Aakash, with their antics, are to make the 'robots' in the house express some form of emotion - who ever emotes is disqualified from the task and that's how it goes on.

Hiten Tejwani, who has a reputation for being calm and keeping mostly to himself, formulates a brilliant plan to make his opponents laugh. Hiten drapes a sari, sports jewellery and puts on make-up - he aims to basically look like Aarshi Khan and mimics his fellow contestant during the task. The 'sanchalak' of the task - Puneesh Sharma - warns the team of 'robots' that Hiten's appearance may seem really funny and they better keep themselves in check. Hiten visits each one of the contestants from the opponent team and Aarshi almost ends up laughing. After the task, Vikas, Shilpa and Arshi Khan appreciate Hiten's efforts to make them laugh.
 

The task also makes way for Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma to take revenge on Vikas Gupta. Priyank tries to irk Vikas by saying it was a wrong judgement on his part to make references to Benafshah Soonawala and his former girlfriend Divya Agarwal during fights.
 

Do you think Vikas will give up? Watch this space for more Bigg Boss 11 updates.
 

