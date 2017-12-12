Bigg Boss 11, Written Update, December 12: Priyank Sharma, Hina Khan Go ROFL. Courtesy Luv Tyagi

Highlights
- The gharwale experimented with emotions
- Hina Khan was tagged as 'drama queen' by Arshi Khan
- Priyank Sharma, Hiten Tejwani had a hearty laugh
Mastermind Vikas Gupta started convincing other housemates and urged them to lose the game while the others made plans to control their emotions. Puneesh's first emotion for the robots was gussa. Karamcharis' first target was rapper Akash. Vikas provoked Akash to lose his calm and called him 'vaahiyaat' while Hina was called as the 'drama queen' of the house. Hina was also questioned about her age. Tagged as 'hypocrite' by Vikas, Hina was blamed for everything wrong that has happened in the house.
Vikas, who calls himself Priyank's most loyal friend, said harsh words to him. Vikas blamed Priyank for Benafsha Soonawalla's elimination. Vikas also slammed Priyank for his sexuality comment on him.
Vikas also tried to convince Luv to say bad to Hina and Priyank but Luv denied and supported his friends. Next emotion for the karamcharis was rona. Arshi used Hina's boyfriend's name to make her cry. She continuously took Rocky's aka Ro's name to make her cry and repeated the shayari that Rocky dedicated to Hina, when he visited her in the house.
The karamchaaris killed it the hasna emotion. Luv dressed up like a female and tickled Priyank's funny bone and also Hina couldn't control her laughter with Shilpa and Arshi's hilarious attempts.
Vikas targeted Akash and called him a loser. In counter, Akash said: "I'll kiss Arshi, I am a casanova." Akash lost his calm and indulged in a rough verbal fight.
Hina and Priyank will give it back to Vikas in tomorrow's episode. Who do you think will win the 'BB Lab' task? Tell us in the comment section below.