Bigg Boss 11, Written Update, December 12: Priyank Sharma, Hina Khan Go ROFL. Courtesy Luv Tyagi

Bigg Boss 11: In today's 'BB Lab' task, Luv Tyagi tickled Priyank Sharma's funny bone

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 12, 2017 23:42 IST
Bigg Boss 11: Still from the show. (Image courtesy: Bigg Boss)

Highlights

  1. The gharwale experimented with emotions
  2. Hina Khan was tagged as 'drama queen' by Arshi Khan
  3. Priyank Sharma, Hiten Tejwani had a hearty laugh
It was a new day in the Bigg Boss house with 'BB Lab' task. Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani faced badalte rishte and sorted out their differences. Vikas Gupta read out the 'BB Lab' task's rules to all the gharwale: The housemates were divided into two teams - robots and karamcharis. The karamchari had to trigger the robots' emotions and force them to react. Puneesh Sharma was the 'mad scientist sanchalak' of the task. Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Akash Dadlani and Hiten Tejwani were the robots while Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan and Luv Tyagi were the karamcharis in the luxury budget task. The task was divided into three rounds based on different emotions, which were anger, sadness and happiness. Bigg Boss also declared that this task would also impact the captaincy.
 

Mastermind Vikas Gupta started convincing other housemates and urged them to lose the game while the others made plans to control their emotions. Puneesh's first emotion for the robots was gussa. Karamcharis' first target was rapper Akash. Vikas provoked Akash to lose his calm and called him 'vaahiyaat' while Hina was called as the 'drama queen' of the house. Hina was also questioned about her age. Tagged as 'hypocrite' by Vikas, Hina was blamed for everything wrong that has happened in the house.

Vikas, who calls himself Priyank's most loyal friend, said harsh words to him. Vikas blamed Priyank for Benafsha Soonawalla's elimination. Vikas also slammed Priyank for his sexuality comment on him.
 

Vikas also tried to convince Luv to say bad to Hina and Priyank but Luv denied and supported his friends. Next emotion for the karamcharis was rona. Arshi used Hina's boyfriend's name to make her cry. She continuously took Rocky's aka Ro's name to make her cry and repeated the shayari that Rocky dedicated to Hina, when he visited her in the house.
 

The karamchaaris killed it the hasna emotion. Luv dressed up like a female and tickled Priyank's funny bone and also Hina couldn't control her laughter with Shilpa and Arshi's hilarious attempts.
 

Vikas targeted Akash and called him a loser. In counter, Akash said: "I'll kiss Arshi, I am a casanova." Akash lost his calm and indulged in a rough verbal fight.

Hina and Priyank will give it back to Vikas in tomorrow's episode. Who do you think will win the 'BB Lab' task? Tell us in the comment section below.

