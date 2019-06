Bhumi Pednekar Is 'Thrilled' About Her Role In Pati Patni Aur Woh Remake

Bhumi Pednekar shred this photo. (Courtesy: bhumipednekar )

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has transformed herself one film after another, is excited about finally getting a chance to play a character close to her real self in Pati Patni Aur Woh remake. After starting out with Dum Laga Ke Haisha as an overweight but self-assured young woman, she played a progressive small town woman in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

She then worked in Lust Stories, only to later transform herself on-screen for the role of a small town villager from Chambal valley in crime drama Sonchiriya. In Saandh Ki Aankh, she plays the role of the world's oldest sharpshooter. And finally, in Pati Patni Aur Woh remake, she plays a young, cool girl from a big city and also plays a character close to her age.

Thrilled about it, Bhumi said in a statement: "The character I play in Pati Patni Aur Woh remake is close to what I am in real life. She is extremely confident and she is got this sensual energy about her, which stays back with you. She has an impact on people. She is a young girl, she has ambition, she wants bigger things in life. So, these are characteristics about her that I really identify with. I think people will for the first time see how I look in real life."

The film, being directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, also features Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

