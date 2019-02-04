Ananya Panday And Kartik Aaryan Start Shooting For Pati Patni Aur Woh Remake. Share Pic From First Day On Sets

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh remake (Image courtesy ananyapanday)

Highlights Kartik and Ananya's face can be seen covered with the film's clapboard The film will be directed by Mudassar Aziz The release date of the film has not been announced yet

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan have started shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh Remake, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. On Monday, Ananya and Kartik shared a photo from their first day on sets on their respective Instagram timelines. In the photo, Kartik and Ananya can be seen standing next to Mudassar Aziz, who is directing the film and producers Bhushan Kumar and Juno Chopra. Bhumi Pednekar, who is playing the second lead in the film, is not part of the picture. Kartik and Ananya's face can be seen covered with the film's clapboard. "Shubh arambh. First Day with Patni Aur Woh. Clap to be removed soon," read Kartik Aaryan's caption for the picture. Directed by B R Chopra, Pati Patni Aur Woh starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta in the lead roles.

Ananya Panday is making her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2 in 2019 and the Mudassar Aziz-directed film will be her second movie. Earlier, had shared a picture with the cast of the film on her Instagram profile and wrote: "Super stoked to start this roller coaster ride. Pati Patni Aur Woh."

This will be Kartik Aaryan's first collaboration with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. Bhushan Kumar, who is the co-producer of the film had said in a statement earlier that Juno, Abhay and Mudassar have given an "interesting tweak" to the story. "Juno, Abhay and Mudassar have given an interesting tweak to the story that matches today's times. Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya are new age actors who are talented and add their spark to the story," he said.

The release date of the Mudassar Aziz-directed film has not been announced yet.