Bharat Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Film Ready For 'Another Benchmark'

Highlights 'Bharat' made Rs 22.20 crore on Friday 'Bharat' scored Rs 95 crore in three days The film is expected to cross Rs 100 crore on Saturday

The magic of Salman Khan was witnessed yet again with his Eid offering Bharat. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film had a blockbuster opening and made just a shade under Rs 100 crore in three days, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. While the holiday release on Eid played a key role in providing a massive boost to Bharat's opening collections, the numbers dipped on the following days but were still impressive enough to push to the total to Rs 95 crore. As is trend, Bharat is expected to storm the box office yet again over the weekend. "Bharat maintains a grip on Day 3 [Fri]... Mass circuits remain strong, while some circuits faced normal decline after Eid festivities... Should witness an upturn on Day 4 [Sat] and 5 [Sun]... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr. Total: Rs 95.50 cr. India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Read his tweet here:

#Bharat maintains a grip on Day 3 [Fri]... Mass circuits remain strong, while some circuits faced normal decline after #Eid festivities... Should witness an upturn on Day 4 [Sat] and 5 [Sun]... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr. Total: Rs 95.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2019

In his box office report-card for Bharat, the trade analyst also assured that Salman Khan's film will sure shot sign up for the Rs 100 crore-plus club once Saturday comes to an end and this will mark "another benchmark" for the superstar. With its Rs 100 crore, Bharat will be Salman's 14th Rs 100 crore film: "As #Bharat cruises past Rs 100 cr mark today [Day 4], Salman Khan sets another benchmark: Highest number of films in Rs 100 cr+ Club... The tally rises to 14 with Bharat."

Bharat achieved more than one feat for Salman Khan on its opening day - Rs 42 crore turned out to be the superstar's biggest Eid opening ever and also his highest opening collection ever, prompting Salman to issue a tweet of thanks for fans:

Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind #Bharat — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 6, 2019

Salman Khan reunites with Katrina Kaif in Bharat, which features him in several look changes as the storyline is spread out over six decades. Salman and Katrina co-star with Jackie Shroff and Tabu in the movie.