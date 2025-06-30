Beyonce Narrowly Escapes Fall After "Flying Car" Malfunctions, Concert Stopped To Land Her Safely

The Houston stop of Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter" tour took a tense turn on Saturday night when a technical issue caused her mid-air car prop to tilt dangerously during her performance, reported Variety.

According to the publication, while singing "16 Carriages" at the NRG Stadium, Beyonce was riding a flying car-- a special prop she uses to get closer to fans -- when it suddenly started tipping to one side. The crowd gasped and screamed as the car leaned further, raising concerns for the star's safety. However, Beyonce was safely and quickly lowered to the ground. After she returned to the stage, the singer reassured fans with a smile, saying, "If I ever fall I know y'all would catch me." The crowd responded with loud cheers and applause.

Her company, Parkwood, later confirmed the incident in a statement posted to Instagram Stories. It read, "Tonight in Houston, at NRG Stadium, a technical mishap caused the flying car... to tilt. She was quickly lowered and no one was injured. The show continued without incident."

the way she was trying to smile through it and keep her composure 😭😭😭 don't get back in that car again beyoncé and i'm SERIOUS pic.twitter.com/Spyx09wj7Z — onii ☆▷ (@__Onixivy_) June 29, 2025

The Houston concert was part of Beyonce's 22-date "Cowboy Carter" tour. She now heads to Washington, D.C. for her upcoming July 4 and 7 shows, followed by final performances in Atlanta on July 10 and 11.

Earlier this year, Beyonce won three Grammy Awards for her Cowboy Carter album, including Album of the Year, making her the first Black woman to win the top honor since Lauryn Hill in 1999.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)