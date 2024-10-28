Diljit Dosanjh Offers Tickets To Little Fan Who Watched His Delhi Concert From Her Balcony

Diljit Dosanjh spread musical magic in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday. The singer kicked off the India leg of his Dil-luminati Tour with power-packed performances at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Thousands of fans gathered to enjoy the singer's live show, but many were unable to get tickets. One heartwarming story emerged of a young fan who could not make it into the concert but managed to catch Diljit's attention. In a video reposted on the star's Instagram Stories, a little girl is trying to listen to the music from the terrace of her home. She says, "Diljit uncle, thoda tez chila do. [Diljit uncle, please scream a little louder.]" The text attached to the video reads, "Diljit uncle, thoda tez chila do. Kuchh sunayi nahi de raha. [Diljit uncle, please scream a little louder. We can't hear anything.]" After watching the clip, Diljit couldn't resist offering the girl and her family passes to his concert. Re-sharing the video, he wrote, “Beta come I have tickets for you and your family.”

On the first day of his India Tour, Diljit Dosanjh lit up a packed venue with an electrifying performance. Kicking off the concert with pride, he waved the Indian Tricolour, setting an inspiring tone. Fans cheered him on as he captivated them with his soulful songs, and he shared highlights from the show on Instagram. Posting the Tricolour moment, he wrote, "Shut Down Shut Down Kara Ta Fer Delhi Waleya Ne. Kal Milde an Same Time Same Stadium. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24."

In a separate post, Diljit Dosanjh treated us to a glimpse of his fans' reactions. The side note read, "History. Dosanjhanwala Naam DELHI Utey Likheya Khaasa Zor Lagg Ju Mitaun wastey. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24. Milde an Same Time Same Stadium. Day 2."

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-luminati Tour will continue with stops in Jaipur on November 2, Hyderabad on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 17 and Lucknow on November 22, before wrapping up in Guwahati on December 29.