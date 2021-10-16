On Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Anniversary, A Look At Their 10 Best Pics

A throwback of Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights The couple celebrates their 9th anniversary

They are parents to sons Jeh and Taimur

Kareena and Saif fell in love during the shooting of 'Tashan'

It's a special day for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Ask us why. The couple is celebrating their marriage anniversary today. Exciting, right? Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and are now parents to two sons - Taimur and Jeh. Over the years, the two have constantly rooted for one another. They've fallen in love with each other time and again, no doubt. We can't help but gush about Saif and Kareena's couple goals. Their eternal romance keeps humming through social media. Their photos reflect the deep bond they share. On their marriage anniversary, here are some of the best Instagram photos of Kareena and Saif.

The latest picture of the couple is a family postcard from Kareena Kapoor's birthday this year. Saif Ali Khan walks with their older son Taimur while Kareena follows with Jeh in her arms.

The next one is also from their Maldives diaries. The photos were uploaded on Saif Ali Khan's birthday. The opening frame is a happy snapshot of the family. On swiping left, we see Kareena and Saif in a pool.

Valentine's Day was special for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. She picked a throwback frame and wrote, "I have loved you despite this moustache... my forever Valentine."

Here's another throwback photo of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor from 2007. She added the hashtag "take me back" to this post. Have a look:

We can never have enough of Saif-Kareena romance. Look at them in this photo. Saif Ali Khan is seen holding Kareena Kapoor's hand while the two walk like the perfect celebrity couple out there. "My saif-haven," Kareena wrote.

Kareena Kapoor dropped one of the cutest posts when she marked their anniversary last year. Here, Saif Ali Khan rests his head on Kareena's shoulder. The two of them smile for the camera. And, this is how Kareena narrated their love story, "Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved spaghetti and wine... and lived happily ever after."

Last winter, the couple ended their year with family hugs and cute photos. In this Instagram album, we see Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. In one photo, Saif also gives her a peck on the cheek.

This one is from their time in London. The beautiful frame also features Kareena Kapoor's sister, actress Karisma Kapoor and their mother Babita Kapoor.

This one is our favourite. The picture-perfect moment was captured during Christmas 2020. Can't miss little Taimur and his food adventure here.

And, we are ending the list with this oh-so-cute frame.

Happy anniversary to this lovely Bollywood couple.