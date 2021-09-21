How Kareena Kapoor Is Celebrating Her Birthday With Saif Ali Khan In The Maldives

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan )

Kareena Kapoor is enjoying her birthday to the fullest in the Maldives and how. The actress, who turned 41 on Tuesday, shared a glimpse of her special day on her Instagram profile. Kareena flew to the Maldives with Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh last week. This morning, she posted a beautiful picture of herself and her husband Saif and marked today's date: "21-9-2021." In the picture, Saif Ali Khan can be seen wearing a white kurta and sitting with Kareena while hugging her as they both enjoy the scenic beauty of the island. In her caption, Kareena Kapoor also added a red heart icon.

See what the actress posted on her birthday from the Maldives:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan, fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan. The couple married in 2012 after dating for some years. They welcomed their first son Taimur in 2016 and Jeh was born in February this year.

While talking to NDTV last month, Kareena Kapoor revealed that "surrogacy was a fleeting conversation" and that she and Saif talked about it as an "option." She told NDTV, "Surrogacy, I think, was just like a fleeting conversation that is it something to opt for? I was very clear. Like both of us (she and Saif) decided that if Gods wants it, it will happen. Let's try for it first and if it happens, great. So be it. God was kind and that's the way it was." Addressing the topic of surrogacy, the 40-year-old actress added, "It was just something like a conversation that you talk about. Like, Ok, it is an option but both of us decided that let's give it a shot first. Before we moved ahead of the situation."