Had A Conversation, Moved Ahead: Kareena Kapoor On Discussing Surrogacy With Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor, who has been equally adept at balancing her professional and personal life, recently turned author with her pregnancy memoir titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual For Moms-To-Be. The actress recently spoke to NDTV, where she talked about surrogacy, her husband Saif Ali Khan's take on it, her professional commitments and more. Kareena Kapoor, who is a mother to Taimur,4, welcomed another son in February this year and named him Jeh. During the interaction, Kareena Kapoor revealed that "surrogacy was a fleeting conversation" and that she and Saif talked about it as an "option." Kareena told NDTV, "Surrogacy, I think, was just like a fleeting conversation that is it something to opt for? I was very clear. Like both of us (she and Saif) decided that if Gods wants it, it will happen. Let's try for it first and if it happens, great. So be it. God was kind and that's the way it was." Addressing the topic of surrogacy, the 40-year-old actress added, "It was just something like a conversation that you talk about. Like, Ok, it is an option but both of us decided that let's give it a shot first. Before we moved ahead of the situation."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan, fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan and they got married a few years later in 2012. During the interview, Kareena recalled what she was told by people at that time and said, "When Saif and me got married, everyone was like career is over. Now it's a trend that you can be married and still have a great career. 12 years ago when I did, it was like, 'you would probably not get any more work'. 'This is like the worst decision ever'. 'Why would you do that'? And even now, after like 1 baby or 2 babies, people keep asking me 'Are you sure you want to write this pregnancy book?' But I am the kind of person that if I like it, I enjoy it, I want to do it, I would do it."

Kareena Kapoor, who shot for her forthcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan, also talked about what she aspires to do in the coming years and told NDTV: "I've been exploring different avenues. Whether it is doing the radio show or whether it was writing the book. I am going to announce my next film soon which I am very excited about. Hopefully, with all Covid protocols we are soon going to be shooting in November. It's a very different kind of film. It's a dark kind of space, which I have never done before. I want to do something completely different and out of the box now. That's what I want to do. That's the idea. That's the plan."

Kareena Kapoor shot for Laal Singh Chaddha during her pregnancy and she was seen hosting her talk show What Women Want as well. The actress will also be producing a film soon, with Ekta Kapoor.