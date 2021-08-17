'Jeh Is In Romantic Song With Aamir And Me': Kareena Kapoor On Filming Laal Singh Chaddha While Pregnant

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture.(Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Actress Kareena Kapoor, who gave birth to her second child Jeh Ali Khan, earlier this year, opened up about filming a major project during her second pregnancy, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Kareena had shot for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha last year when she was pregnant with her second baby. When asked about the challenges that she faced while filming during her pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor credited Aamir Khan for looking after her. "100 percent credit goes to Aamir Khan for being absolutely wonderful and taking security measures, not knowing what Covid is and to have an artist who is five months pregnant," Kareena Kapoor told NDTV. "I give him all the credit for looking after me and having faith in our entire crew. We used to continuously test them," she added.

During her conversation with NDTV, the 40-year-old actress also shared that she used to commute every day from her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan's hometown Pataudi (Haryana) to Delhi for the shoot of the film. "We had a comfortable shoot. I used to commute from Pataudi to Delhi, because I had requested Saif to come with me, because Taimur was also with me and I wanted him to feel comfortable," she said. "I had an hour and half journey in the car every day and we shot late nights mostly," Kareena added.

Kareena also revealed that she was "constantly in touch with her gynecologist" during the filming of Laal Singh Chaddha. "I was constantly in touch with my gynecologist, asking him if the baby would be safe and if I am working and I am not getting rest, how it is affecting my baby," she said. "So, he was like if you are getting eight hours of sleep in the day, you can be working late in the night. He just said that keep washing your hands, wear the mask and keep faith and that's exactly what I did, and it was a brilliant shoot," she said. Cracking a little joke about Jeh being a part of Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena said: "So, my son is practically in Laal Singh Chaddha. He is in the romantic song with Aamir and me."

Talking about an incident when she nearly fainted while on a shoot during the eighth month of her pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor said that "it was the heat, humidity and the mental stress" due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. "That day maybe it was the heat, it was the humidity, all the mental stress, like we were in the middle of the lockdown. Maybe everything came together," she said. "I just couldn't get myself out of the van. I couldn't get myself together. I felt like I was going to faint. I sat down and said you know I can't go ahead with this particular shoot right now," Kareena added.

Kareena Kapoor, who is a mother of two sons - Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan - documented her pregnancies in her book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.' The actress recently launched the book and termed it as her third child. She has written candidly about the struggles and the challenges that she faced during her pregnancies.

In terms of work, Kareena will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar's Takht, co-starring Saif Ali Khan.