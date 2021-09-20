'Once Upon A Time On An Island,' Saif Ali Khan, Taimur And Kareena Kapoor Made Memories Like This

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan )

Kareena Kapoor, who is currently on a vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh in the Maldives, treated her fans to a breathtaking picture of Saif and Taimur making memories on the island on Sunday evening. In the photo, Saif Ali Khan can be seen holding Taimur as they both bask in the sun on "an island" (in Kareena Kapoor's words). Sharing the photo, Kareena Kapoor wrote: "Once upon a time on an Island." The actress and her family flew to the Maldives last week. They were pictured at the Mumbai airport with Taimur and Jeh's nannies too.

See the screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story here:

Kareena Kapoor has been sharing glimpses of her vacation on her Instagram stories only. Check out some of them here:

Kareena Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with JP Dutta's 2000 film Refugee, in which she co-starred with Abhishek Bachchan. She is known for her performances in films like Jab We Met, Ra.One, Tashan, Good Newwz, 3 Idiots, Heroine, Aitraaz, Kurbaan, Talaash, Asoka, Bodyguard, Omkara and Veere Di Wedding among others.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal.

The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan. Both Lal Singh Chaddha and Takht are slated to release on Christmas this year.