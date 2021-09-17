'Where's My Baby?:' Kareena Kapoor Writes In Her Maldives Postcard

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor is back in what can be described as Bollywood stars' favourite holiday destination - Maldives. Earlier this week, the actress checked into the island nation with her husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh. Kareena has been teasing her Instafam with pictures from her vacay. Earlier, she posted a picture of herself wearing a hat that covered her face. "Who that?" she wrote. In a separate Instagram story, she posted the picture of the stunning beach view and wrote: "Zoom in." On Thursday night, she finally posted a greyscale picture, in which she can be seen smiling with all her heart. "Sweet dreams," she captioned it. On Friday morning, Kareena shared a glimpse of her breakfast table (going by the caption on her Instagram story). "Where's my baby," she captioned the perfect selfie.

The family of four checked into Maldives for Saif Ali Khan's birthday too last month.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy last year. She will soon be producing a film with Ekta Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed a son Jeh on February 21. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 after dating for some years. They announced their second pregnancy last August.