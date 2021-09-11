Saif Ali Khan Clicked This Throwback Pic Of Kareena And Karisma Kapoor

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor. (courtesy therealkarismakapoor)

Sisters are best - declares Karisma Kapoor. We all know about the amazing bond she shares with her sibling, actress Kareena Kapoor . From Sunday brunches to holidays, the Kapoor sisters are always together. Proving this once again is this major throwback moment shared by Karisma on Instagram. The actress also thanked Kareena's husband, actor Saif Ali Khan for the picture. “Thanks, Saifu for this wonderful memory, can't wait to put it up. Love it.” Karisma added the hashtag “family”, “cherished moments”, “fortune nights” and “sisters are the best”. Karisma's friends and family were quick to react to the picture. Actor Ranveer Singh wrote, “Love” in the comment box. “Beautiful women,” said Saba, Saif's sister. Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora found the snap “stunning”. Zahan Kapoor called it, “Beautiful”.

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are major sister goals and we have proof. Take a look at this video shared by Kareena on National Sisters Day. The clip opens to Lolo and Bebo relishing some yummilicious food items. Along with the clip, Kareena wrote, “What I mean when I say…”Lolo and I had a productive weekend”

The next one is from their Saturday brunch. It is special. Why? Because it features their parents, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor shared this happy picture on her timeline with a heartwarming caption. “My world,” it read.

Have you seen this throwback picture where Kareena Kapoor turned hairstylist for Karisma Kapoor? You just can't miss that look on Karisma's face. All the older sisters out there will definitely relate to it. “Always at it together... Sisters...Making hard times easier and easy times more fun, Kareena Kapoor,” Karisma wrote.

A while back, Karisma Kapoor shared a behind-the-scene moment from one of the shoot days with Kareena Kapoor. “Always special shooting with Bebo. Something exciting coming soon,” the caption read. We can't help but call it the best candid moment ever. Agree?

Kareena Kapoor will be next in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor made her digital debut with the web series Mentalhood last year.