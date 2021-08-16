Hum Saath Saath Hain Memories In Karisma Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Saif Ali Khan

Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in a still from the video.(Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Actor Saif Ali Khan turned 51 today. Birthday greetings have been pouring in for the actor from all corners since morning and his sister-in-law, actress Karisma Kapoor, wished him in the most fabulous way. Karisma Kapoor marked Saif Ali Khan's birthday with a special Instagram post. For those who may have forgotten after all these years, Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan worked together in Sooraj Barjatya's 1999 film Hum Saath Saath Hain. To mark Saif Ali Khan's birthday, Karisma Kapoor shared a compilation video featuring several pictures of himself and the birthday boy. The first two pictures of the compilation video are stills from Hum Saath Saath Hain featuring Saif and Karisma. Another picture in the video is a portrait of the Kapoor family featuring Saif's wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, mother-in-law, actress Babita Kapoor, father-in-law, actor Randhir Kapoor, Karisma and himself.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Karisma Kapoor wrote: "Reel life to real life it's always a blast with you. Happy birthday Saifu! #bestbrotherinlaw #happybirthday."

Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

As mentioned above, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor starred opposite each other in Hum Saath Saath Hain. The film also starred Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, Mohnish Bahl, Tabu, Neelam Kothari and Alok Nath.

Coming back to Saif Ali Khan's birthday, the actor is celebrating his 51st with Kareena Kapoor and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh in Maldives. Kareena Kapoor marked Saif Ali Khan's birthday by dropping two pictures from the family's Maldives vacation. While the first picture captures Saif, Kareena, Taimur and Jeh chilling on the beach, the other one features Kareena and Saif enjoying themselves in a swimming pool. "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want," Kareena wrote in the caption of the post.

Check out the post here:

Earlier in the day, Saif's sister, actress Soha Ali Khan, also dedicated an Instagram post to his birthday. Soha shared three pictures of herself and Saif Ali Khan on Instagram. "Happy birthday bhai! To more attempts at being civilised, eating dinner on time and having an early night... the quest continues," she wrote in the caption of her post.

In terms of work, Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen in the horror comedy Bhoot Police. The film is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.