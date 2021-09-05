Kareena And Karisma's Favourite Weekend Hangout Is Dad Randhir Kapoor's Home. See Pic

Kareena Kapoor shared this adorable selfie (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

The Kapoor sisters - Kareena and Karisma - started the weekend with a date with their parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita. Yeah, Kareena and Karisma are cool like that. On Saturday, Kareena and Karisma hung out at Randhir Kapoor's home for some bona-fide family time with their parents. Glimpses of their Saturday lunch have been shared on Instagram by both Kareena and Karisma with a fabulous family photo. "My world," Kareena captioned her post with Karisma Kapoor wrote: "Family time." The photo is straight from Randhir Kapoor's living room, in which Kareena and Karisma can be seen posing on either side of their parents.

For her Saturday outing, Kareena picked an uber cool assortment on casuals - tie and dye track pants with a Christian Dior tee. Meanwhile Karisma, who can effortlessly pull off baggy clothes, slipped into denims and a black tee. Kareena checked into her parents' house with sons Taimur and Jeh.

Just moments before leaving for Randhir Kapoor's home, Kareena Kapoor had an impromptu photo-session with Taimur. She described him as a "heart-breaker." Here, take a look.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor recently announced her debut project as a producer, an untitled film with Hansal Mehta. The film will be set in the UK and is inspired by true incidents. Other details about the film have not been revealed yet. In terms of films, Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, the shooting of which she wrapped in her early pregnancy months. Kareena Kapoor made her debut as an author with the book Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.