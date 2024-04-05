Bend It Like...Malaika Arora. Another Day, Another Post About Her 'Yoga Love'

Malaika Arora in a still from the video. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Nobody does it better than OG fitness icon Malaika Arora. On Friday, Malaika Arora shared a video from her yoga session and it just the right dose of fitness motivation that we needed. In the video, Malaika Arora can be seen acing the Parighasana (Gate Pose) and Halasana (Plough pose) and even Planks with utmost ease along with a wheel. Malaika Arora captioned the post, "Wheeling into a deeper stretch and a brighter day." She accompanied the post with the hashtag #YogaLove." Check out Malaika Arora's post here:

POV: You are scrolling down Malaika Arora's Instagram handle - it is full of yoga posts. Posting this video, Malaika Arora captioned it, "An egg-stra healthy n special Easter everyone #yogagurl."

Malaika Arora, a true blue foodie, often punctuates her yoga diaries with posts about food. She often shared videos from lunch sessions from the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Like this one, that she captioned, "Epic finale needed an epic lunch. Will miss our food sessions guys."

Malaika, a former model and VJ, has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform.

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others.