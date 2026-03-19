Bellamkonda Sreenivas Praises 'Brother' Ranveer Singh For <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>: 'Connect With Telugu Audience Is Next Level'

As Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken the internet by storm, celebrities and fans have been flooding social media with praise. One of the latest actors to do so is Bellamkonda Sreenivas, a well-known name in the Telugu film industry, who praised Ranveer Singh and highlighted the connection he has established with the Telugu audience.

What's Happening

In a long X note, Bellamkonda Sreenivas wrote, "Watched #DhurandharTheRevenge last night, what an absolute ride! High on intensity, emotion, and goosebumps @RanveerOfficial brother.. you just owned every frame! The connect you've built with Telugu audience is next level."

The post continued, "We need your films hitting our screens regularly from now on! Big shoutout to @ActorMadhavan garu & total team for delivering solid depth. @AdityaDharFilms garu, outstanding vision and execution. Total theatrical high."

Watched #DhurandharTheRevenge last night, what an absolute ride!

High on intensity, emotion, and goosebumps @RanveerOfficial brother.. you just owned every frame! 🔥 The connect you've built with Telugu audience is next level ❤️‍🔥

We need your films hitting our screens regularly… — Bellamkonda Sreenivas (@BSaiSreenivas) March 19, 2026

Other Stars Praising Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Sidharth Malhotra wrote on Instagram Stories, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge hits hard with unapologetic patriotism and razor-sharp geopolitical undertones, paired with stylised action and a background score that keeps you locked in. Ranveer Singh is an absolute force as always!! Along with other power-packed performances across the board-Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi."

He further added, "This one doesn't just entertain, it stays with you. Rare to see every department firing at this level!!! The writing really grips you, the direction stays sharp and controlled and there's real conviction in every performance. This is what happens when a team comes together with clarity and intent. Aditya Dhar, your narrative and vision truly stand out. Powerful and purposeful from start to finish."

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan shared, "#DhurandharTheRevenge is top notch. @adityadharfilms has created an unforgettable cinematic experience. And @ranveersingh delivers a storm. A must watch."

Allu Arjun wrote, "Just watched #Dhurandhar2. Patriotism with swag. A film that will make every patriot proud. Many clap-trapping moments. BLAST! Congratulations to the entire team. Fine performances by @ActorMadhavan garu & all actors. Technical brilliance. So proud to have a brilliant and versatile actor like my brother @RanveerOfficial in our country. RVS on fire! @AdityaDharFilms garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country. Show rocker. An Indian story... International swag! Jai Hind."

Interestingly, Allu Arjun's Allu Cinemas-Hyderabad's biggest and India's largest Dolby cinema-will showcase Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge as its first new release from today.

On Wednesday, Vijay Deverakonda watched a special show of Dhurandhar: The Revenge at Allu Cinemas. Ahead of the release, he shared a powerful message, "Tomorrow onwards-something big is going to happen in Indian cinema and culture. 4 words: 'Bharat Maata ki JAI!' Immense love and respect to the entire cast and crew. @AdityaDharFilms is a mad genius. @RanveerOfficial is all in-explosive. @ActorMadhavan @rampalarjun. Sara and Jameel uncle were all superbbb. @shashwatology score was fire. #DhurandharTheRevenge"

Preity Zinta wrote, "Just watched Dhurandhar: The Revenge & all I wanna say is 'Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho.' Direction, acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is mindblowing. The first thing Mom said after watching the movie was that she wanted to see it again in the theater with her friends & I feel exactly the same. @AdityaDharFilms, you have turned me into a fangirl & I love it. Thank you for this incredibly immersive experience. Your skill, your talent and-most of all-your heart are in the right place. @RanveerOfficial: You have my heart. What a stunning performance. What range, what depth, what sincerity. I still need to process everything before I can articulate my thoughts. @ActorMadhavan: You know how I felt about your flawless performance earlier & to be honest, that goes for the entire cast. @bolbedibol: What timing. @duttsanjay: What swag, so much sweetness & sincerity. Sara, Arjun & last but not the least @rampalarjun-you have hit it out of the park again."

Background

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge released in theatres on March 19, with paid previews beginning on March 18. The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

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