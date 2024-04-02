Barbara Rush, Golden Globe-Winning Actress, Dies At 97

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: theoldhollywood)

Veteran actress Barbara Rush is no more. She was 97. Barbara Rush's daughter and Fox News Channel senior correspondent Claudia Cowan confirmed her beloved mother's death to Fox News Digital. "My wonderful mother passed away peacefully ...," Claudia Cowan shared recently. "It's fitting she chose to leave on Easter as it was one of her favorite holidays and now, of course, Easter will have a deeper significance for me and my family," she added.

Barbara Rush won a Golden Globe for the most promising newcomer in It Came From Outer Space and went on to appear in Peyton Place and many other movies and TV shows.

Barbara Rush gained further prominence after starring in the critically acclaimed 1956 drama Bigger Than Life opposite James Mason. In 1956, Barbara Rush played socialite Margaret Freemantle, the love interest of American soldier Michael Whiteacre (Dean Martin) in the World War II drama The Young Lions, which also starred Marlon Brando and Montgomery Clift.

The actress, who became known for playing high-society women, portrayed heiress Joan Dickenson opposite Paul Newman in the 1959 legal drama The Young Philadelphians. She and Newman starred together again in the 1967 Western movie Hombre.

Barbara Rush played the mob boss's vengeful daughter Marian in the 1964 musical Robin and the 7 Hoods, which also starred Martin, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Bing Crosby.

She also made appearances on the television shows The Fugitive, Outer Limits, The New Dick Van Dyke Show, The Bionic Woman, Fantasy Island, The Love Boat, Flamingo Road, Knight Rider, Night Gallery, Magnum, P.I., Murder, She Wrote and Hearts Are Wild.

Barbara Rush's last regular television role was playing Granma Ruth Camden in the hit teen series 7th Heaven in 2007. Her final film performance was in the 2017 Bleeding Hearts: The Arteries of Glenda Bryant.

