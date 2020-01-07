BAFTA 2020 Nominations: Joker Leads With 11 Nods, Up Against The Irishman And Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix in a still from Joker (courtesy jokermovie)

Highlights 'Joker' has the highest number of nominations with 11

'The Irishman', 'Once Upon A Time...' has 10 each

Sam Mendes' '1917' has 9 nominations

Nominations were unveiled for this year's BAFTAs on Tuesday, with the dark comic book drama Joker, starring Golden Globes winner Joaquin Phoenix, leading the pack.

The original story of the Batman series villain secured 11 nominations for Britain's showpiece film awards, including Best Film.

It is up against Martin Scorsese's gangster epic The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, which both received 10 nominations each.

Sam Mendes' 1917, a tale about two British soldiers which earned the coveted best drama Golden Globe, received nine nominations, including in the best film category.

Last year's golden mask statuette was scooped up by the Netflix black-and-white production Roma, which went on to win three Oscars but fell short in the best film category.

This year's BAFTAs include all the Oscar favourites, including Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and Renee Zellweger, who portrays US singer and actress Judy Garland in the romance drama Judy.

The full list of leading actor nominations are DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Taron Egerton, Phoenix and Jonathan Pryce.

Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Zellweger are up for leading actress.

The best director nominees are Sam Mendes for 1917, Scorsese, Todd Phillips for Joker, Tarantino and South Korea's Bong Joon-Ho for Parasite.

The six nominees for Outstanding British Film are 1917, Bait, For Sama, Rocketman, Sorry We Missed You and The Two Popes.

The award ceremony takes place on February 2.