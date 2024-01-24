Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Unite To Save The World

Tiger and Akshay in a still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Doomsday has got nothing on OG action hero Akshay Kumar and his partner in crime Tiger Shroff. The teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan released on Wednesday morning and it begins with a voiceover from the antagonist Prithviraj Sukumaran, who warns, "doom is coming." He warns that the past, present and future - everything will be erased in the pursuit of his mission and on his radar is India. "Hindustan will be over. Who will stop me?" he asks boastfully. Enter Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who describe themselves as "dil se soldier, dimag se shaitaan." Enemies, beware - together, these Bade Miyan Chote Miyan can save the world.

Check out the teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan here:

Sharing the teaser on social media, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff wrote, "Dil se soldier, dimaag se shaitaan hai hum. Bachke rehna hum se, Hindustan hain hum (we are soldiers from the heart and devil from the brain). Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser out now."

Besides Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F. The film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it has been backed by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

A comedy film of the same name released in 1998. It featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in double roles. The original was directed by David Dhawan and also featured Ramya Krishnan, Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The film was one of the biggest hits of the year and the songs from the films trended big time too, especially Makhna, featuring Madhuri Dixit.