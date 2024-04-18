Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Film Inches Closer To Rs 50 Crore

Akshay Kumar shared this image. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

The week-one box office report of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is finally here. After witnessing a significant dip on day 6, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial recorded a rise in its collection on its first Wednesday in theatres. On day 7, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's film minted ₹2.50 crore at the ticket counters, as per Sacnilk. With this Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's total collection is inching closer to ₹50 crore mark. The total collection now stands at ₹48.20 crore. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan marks the first-time on-screen collaboration of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The movie also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chillar and Alaya F in prominent roles.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a reboot version of the 1998 blockbuster film of the same name. The film, which featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead roles, was helmed by David Dhawan.

Coming back to the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan hit the theatres on Eid, April 11. It features Akshay Kumar as Captain Firoz aka Freddy, and Tiger Shroff plays Captain Rakesh (Rocky). Prithviraj Sukumaran essays the role of a villain—Kabir. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

In his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “The story is astonishingly hollow. Freddy and Rocky, two crack soldiers, are court-martialled and dismissed from the Army for insubordination. It is not until much later in the film that the audience is able to figure out why. But before we get to that point, we find Freddy working in an oil mine in a desert and Rocky fighting a fire and rescuing a trapped cat in Delhi...Fast and furious is what Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is. It is infuriatingly fatuous, too. It hurtles from one action chaotic sequence to another without so much as pausing for breath, seeking to link one big confrontation with the next through tenuous, terribly contrived means.”

“Even before that, a protracted action sequence is mounted to let the world know why the two men are regarded as such a dreaded pair of extraction specialists. India's ambassador to Kabul and his family are taken captive by terrorists. Freddy and Rocky ride on their steeds and barge into the camp,” he added.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will soon make his Telugu debut with Vishnu Manchu's film Kannappa.

Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.