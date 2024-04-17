Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Film's Next Stop - Rs 50 Crore

Tiger and Akshay in the film's poster. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

After a strong weekend, the box office numbers for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan saw a significant dip. According to a Sacnilk report, on day 6, the action-packed film collected Rs 2.25 crore from ticket counters. So far, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has grossed Rs 45.55 crore, the report added. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features Akshay Kumar as Captain Firoz aka Freddy. Tiger Shroff plays Captain Rakesh (Rocky). Fans also loved Prithviraj Sukumaran's performance as the villainous Kabir. Manushi Chillar and Alaya Furniturewalla are also part of the film. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

Ahead of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's release, producer Jackky Bhagnani revealed that veteran star Govinda liked the trailer of the film. For the unversed, Govinda played the role of chote miyan in the 1998 movie of the same name. The blockbuster featured legendary Amitabh Bachchan as bade miyan. In a chat with News18 Showsha, Jackky Bhagnani shared, “Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) uncle was busy but I got an opportunity to meet Chichi bhaiya (Govinda) at his house a day before the trailer launch of the film and showed him the trailer. He saw it and said to me, ‘Your director is a very good man.'”

Jackky Bhagnani continued, “When I asked him how he could predict the same, he told me that Ali hasn't made a film but cinema with Bade Miya Chote Miyan. We all know that Chichi bhaiya is a veteran and legend. I grew up in front of him. And his words gave me so much confidence. It was just amazing. I'm a creative person who's now producing. It made me so happy. All of us are working day and night so that people like what we made and praise us.”

Released on April 11, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan marks the first-time on-screen collaboration of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The film has been collectively backed by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.